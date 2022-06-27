Colin Turkington is keen to drive forward after closing gap on British Championship leaders at Croft

The British Touring Car Championship’s summer break begins this week, but Colin Turkington says he has no plans to take it easy despite securing a brace of top-three finishes around Croft yesterday.

He climbed to third in the standings and now sits 12 points behind second-placed Josh Cook of Rich Energy BTC Racing and a further three points in arrears of Excelr8 Motorsport’s Tom Ingram.

Turkington kicked off a safety car-interrupted race one from the front row of the grid, but on cold tyres immediately lost the lead to Dan Lloyd – the driver he unavoidably crashed in to at Oulton Park earlier this month to leave both with sizeable repair bills.

Once his Goodyear rubber switched on, he was glued to the back of Lloyd’s Hyundai, shadowing his every move and keeping the gap at half a second.

Lloyd was placed under renewed pressure in the closing stages and came close to losing out to a quite audacious undercut move by Turkington at the final corner, but held on to win by 0.377 seconds.

Lloyd made it two wins from two in the second contest, leading team-mate Ingram home by six tenths of a second.

Turkington started from second, but lost out to Ingram through the Jim Clark Esses early on as the four-time champion struggled to match the straight-line pace of the front-wheel-drive cars.

For the reverse grid race, Turkington gained four places across the 15-lap sprint through a mix of offs and retirements that included the Ford Focus of current champion Ash Sutton to cross the line sixth.

“It was a really solid day for me,” said Turkington.

“Any time you get two podiums, that’s a great return, but probably even more pleasing is getting P6 in race three – that’s an extra 10 bonus points.

“I would have loved a win for many reasons, but we just didn’t have that next step of pace we needed to win races, but we played to our strengths and closed the gap to the leaders championship-wise.

“We still have work to do,” he added, “and the Snetterton test next Thursday and Friday is going to be very important to take a step forward.

“Croft has always been our patch – BMW’s patch – and we are still good here, but we are not relatively stronger than others really anywhere at all this year.”

Meanwhile Takamoto Katsuta and Fintona’s Aaron Johnston survived a gearbox oil leak on the last leg of Safari Rally Kenya on Sunday to score their first podium result since joining forces last September.

They nursed their Toyota Yaris to the finish of the gruelling event third overall, 27.6 seconds in front of eight-time World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier – the winner of the Safari exactly 12 months ago.

The result lifts Katsuta to joint-third in the drivers’ standings on 62 points – a position he shares with Hyundai Motorsport’s Ott Tanak who failed to make it to the finish because of power steering failure.

On their Safari Rally Kenya debut, the perseverance of Craig Breen and Paul Nagle was rewarded with sixth-place.

Having been forced out with suspension damage on Friday they re-joined on Saturday only to be slowed throughout the afternoon loop by damper failure on their M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 car.

Similar problems persisted yesterday and Breen admitted that it had been a weekend to forget.

“It hasn’t been the most enjoyable rally by any stretch of the imagination,” he said.