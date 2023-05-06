Colin Turkington looks to bounce back at Brands Hatch after tough start to season

BMW UK driver Colin Turkington is confident of getting his bid for a history making fifth British Touring Car Championship crown “back on track” at Brands Hatch this weekend.

Turkington kicked off the new campaign at a soggy Donington Park a fortnight ago in disappointing fashion at the wheel of his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport saloon.

The highlight came in the third and final race as the 41-year-old crossed the finish line in fifth place after hopes of a podium charge from fourth on the grid in the day’s opening sprint were dashed when a rival punted him off the track whilst running second.

He also fared better in the mid-afternoon reverse grid contest despite needing to pit in the early stages to swap the slick tyres on his car for full wets. The exercise dropped him well down the pack but a great recovery drive in the closing stages elevated him to ninth overall.

It leaves Turkington provisionally sixth in the drivers’ standings on 23 points — a “decent number” by his reckoning, but 25 short of early leader Dan Cammish, and 18 behind defending champion Tom Ingram.

The Portadown man is refusing to hit the panic button just yet considering he won the closing race at the 1.2-mile Brands Hatch Indy layout last year.

“It is a circuit I have usually gone well at,” said Turkington, who has amassed five victories and four pole positions on the shorter layout.

“I had my first career win there in 2003 and pole when we debuted the fifth generation BMW 3 Series with West Surrey Racing back in 2007.

“The BMW tends to be really strong in the slow-speed traction zones, and how you get out of Clearways, in particular, is pretty key to your lap-time during qualifying. It is also pretty key to your chances of overtaking or defending through Paddock.

“We had a quick car at Donington in the wet and dry, but circumstances didn’t go our way, but we tested really well at Brands Hatch in changeable weather last month, so I am confident we can get things back on track.”

Following qualifying today (3.25pm-3.55pm) the 10 quickest cars will return to the pits for a five-minute break before they head back out again for a 10-minute shootout. This will help to decide the look of the grid’s front five rows for Sunday’s opening race, which is pencilled in for an 11.50am start.