Colin Turkington looks to continue good run of form at Snetterton

On track: Colin Turkington has done well at Snetterton in the past

Portadown’s Colin Turkington hopes his track record of scoring well at Snetterton will continue at rounds seven, eight and nine on Subday as his quest to win a fifth British Touring Car title reconvenes.

The 2.97-mile Norfolk venue’s been a happy hunting ground for the 41-year-old; he has notched up six victories in 12 races since 2019 — the year the BMW 3 Series returned to the UK competition.

In his three previous visits to Snetterton, the West Surrey Racing driver has picked up 165 points from a possible 201, highlighting how much he enjoys the ‘300’ layout with its two long straights.

A similar performance on Sunday will very much hinge on where Turkington places his rear-wheel-drive car on the grid for the opening 12 lap race at 11.25am.

The answer to that question will be provided at the end of this afternoon’s half-hour qualifying session, which commences at 3.40pm.

“We are coming into Snetterton having established some good momentum at Brands Hatch,” he said in reference to a race one win and a third-place finish in the reverse grid race that contributed to a 47-point return, and helped elevate him up to fourth in the overall BTCC drivers’ standings.

“It was a clean weekend for me and to get a win plus a third and a fifth meant a really good points haul. I’ve averaged 55 points at Snetterton over the past three years, which is pretty extraordinary. And it also shows just how well the BMW 3 Series performs around the track,” added Turkington.

Yet in spite of his recent dominance at Snetterton, Turkington knows he must bring his A-game if that is to continue given how this season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in all the years he has featured in the tin top series.

“History is in our favour but history never won me a BTCC race, so we will need to get through each session, dial the car in and make sure we are fast when it really counts,” he said.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the 2024 British Touring Car Championship has already been ratified and, like this year, Donington Park, Brands Hatch Indy and Snetterton are the opening three triple headers.

The summer period takes teams to Thruxton, Oulton Park, Croft, Knockhill and Donington Park’s Grand Prix Circuit which is making its calendar comeback in 2023 in more than two decades. The campaign concludes with visits to Silverstone National and the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit.