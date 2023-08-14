Colin Turkington reflects on nightmare weekend in Knockhill

A disbelieving Colin Turkington has been left to reflect on a “nightmare” weekend at Knockhill which could have real ramifications in his quest to become a five-time British Touring Car champion.

The Scottish track – which was at the mercy of the weather gods on Saturday and Sunday. and tends to normally favour rear-wheel-drive cars – ranks as one of the 41-eyear-old’s lowest points-scoring events.

Qualifying eighth set the tone for Turkington and things got progressively worse for the BMW 330e M Sport driver as, in race one, he was forced to wait before pitting to swap his soft compound slick tyres for wet Goodyears as heavy rain arrived. The time loss meant he was lapped by the leading cars and eventually finished eleventh overall.

Matters went from bad to worse in Race Two for the four-time champion. Having broken into the points from a low starting position of 19th he was punted off at the hairpin on the penultimate lap.

The third and final sprint contest around the 1.27-mile circuit was another write-off as he missed out on the points by crossing the finish line at the end of another wet affair back in seventeenth.

“I am disappointed to leave Knockhill with very few points,” admitted Turkington, who has slipped back one place to fourth in the standings behind team-mate and race one and two victor, Jake Hill.

“We were set up for a pretty good day after qualifying eighth but there have been some difficulties. I didn’t have the luck in Race One with the timing of the pitstop, but there was a good opportunity to go forwards in Race Two and I came out the other side of that following some bad driving that’s compromised the race [outcome] and made life impossible going into Race Three.

“I can’t even begin to express how disappointed I am and it cuts deep. We had the potential from qualifying where I needed to be but from the pit stop in Race One it soon became a nightmare. I will need time to process this,” he added.

NAPA Racing UK’s Ash Sutton continues to lead the way on 310 points with only visits to Donington Park GP, Silverstone National and Brands Hatch GP remaining, followed by defending champion and EXCELR8 Motorsport’s Tom Ingram (273 points), Jake Hill (260) and Turkington (229 points).

There was some cheer for Northern Ireland fans at Knockhill, however, as Andrew Watson inherited second in race one – the best result in his rookie BTCC campaign – following the expulsion of Ingram and team-mate Tom Chilton after their Hyundai i30 Fastback N cars failed post-race ride height checks.

“This weekend at Knockhill has been a complete rollercoaster, but obviously the main news is my first podium in the BTCC. It was incredible to get that with a second-place finish, what a day,” said the Donaghmore man. “The team did a great job – onwards and upwards to Donington Park!”