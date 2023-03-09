Colin Turkington says Brands Hatch cancellation could play to his advantage

Colin Turkington feels the cancellation of testing at a wintry Brands Hatch yesterday could play into his hands as preparations mount for the upcoming British Touring Car Championship campaign.

Freezing temperatures and heavy snow showers at the Kent venue threw a spanner in the works for drivers and resulted in the first planned running of 2023 being abandoned entirely.

Portadown racer Turkington’s attention now switches to Oulton Park in Cheshire when the 40-year-old hopes to get the first few laps of the pre-season programme under his belt next Tuesday.

Beyond that, the expectation is that further mileage will be accrued at Snetterton on March 22nd and the official media day at Brands on April 12th, with this week’s cancelled test session taking place some time in-between those.

Asked about the Brands Hatch no-show, the four-time British Touring Car champion said: “It won’t affect us too much. Not only was the track under a layer of snow when we arrived on Wednesday, but then the snow started falling again and there had have been a layer of ice underneath, too.

“It never looked like thawing out, so we packed up after lunchtime. It might end up helping us because we will reschedule the day for late March or early April – possibly at a different circuit – when conditions will probably be more representative of what we will have early-season, and we can get a bit of extra value from that.

“For now, we will prepare for our first test at Oulton Park,” he added.

A number of rule tweaks have been applied to the tin top series ahead of the opening round on the weekend of April 22/22 at Donington Park, with Turkington conceding it will make his job of sealing a record-breaking fifth drivers’ crown all the more difficult over the course of the thirty rounds.

“It is always tight and I think the rule changes are going to make it even tighter,” said Turkington, who helped to unveil the M Performance Parts-inspired livery for his 330e M Sport saloon on Monday.

“The changes to how we’re allowed to use the hybrid system should make its impact greater than in 2022 and that will add a bit more unpredictability.

“The return of the option tyre will also add an extra element of strategy – especially on the two weekends [Snetterton on May 20th/21st and Croft on July 29th/30th] where we have to use all three types of tyre.

“But that is an area where the experience and expertise at West Surrey Racing should help us turn that into an advantage.”