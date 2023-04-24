Colin Turkington struggles in the wet at Donington

Motorsport

Colin Turkington was left to reflect on a “difficult day” at the opening round of the British Touring Car Championship yesterday as the West Surrey Racing driver struggled to make his presence felt.

The 41-year-old’s best finish from the three-race meeting at Donington Park came in the closing safety car interrupted sprint as he took the chequered flag in fifth

At one point, Turkington was as high as third only to surrender two places in the closing stages to the Ford Focus ST of NAPA Racing UK’s Ash Sutton and the similar 330e M Sport saloon of BMW team-mate, Jake Hill.

A clash with Dan Cammish at the Old Hairpin section in race one as Turkington held second cost the Portadown man momentum and dropped him outside the top 10 before recovering to 12th.

In the reverse grid battle — which forced some drivers to take on full wet tyres mid-race as heavy rain arrived at the Leicestershire track — the four-time champion came home ninth overall.

“It has been quite a difficult day. I was nerfed off on lap one of race one when Daniel Rowbottom, nudged Dan Cammish into me, I lost a lot of ground and that made that a tough one,” he recalled.

“Race two we made the change to wets at the point where it was just about possible to still get a good result, so we got some points there and then Race three we sort of saved things. We were hanging on a bit with the tyres at the end of Race Three, but points-wise it is alright,” he added.

Turkington is back behind the wheel in a fortnight’s time when the tin top series visits the Brands Hatch Indy circuit on May 6th/7th and concedes there is much work to do between now and then.

“We didn’t quite get the BMW into the performance window where I needed to be. We have been trying to find the speed all day and not quite managing it,” said Turkington, who is provisionally sixth in the championship standings on 23 points.

“The positive thing is we had three races in changing levels of wet, scored some decent points and we’ll move on to Brands looking for more.”

Donagmore’s Andrew Watson, on his British Touring Car Championship debut, made a real name for himself, finishing third in race one and lifting the Jake Sears trophy with CarStore Power Maxed Racing.

“Today was special,” he said. “Thank you to the team and to everyone for their kind words and support.”