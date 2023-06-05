Colin Turkington takes positives from his ‘reasonably satisfying’ Thruxton points haul

Colin Turkington was left content with his overall performance at an unfavourable Thruxton

British Touring Car Championship frontrunner Colin Turkington has said both he and the West Surrey Racing team can be “reasonably satisfied” with their performance at Thruxton’s triple header.

However, the Portadown driver insists improvements must be found between now and the next meeting in a fortnight’s time if they are to ensure BMW’s 330e M Sport saloon remains competitive.

Starting from sixth in the opening race, Turkington was unable to make any inroads across the 16 laps and crossed the finish line in the same position, 11.128 seconds behind the winning NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST of Ash Sutton.

Sutton made it a routine lights-to-flag victory from title rival Tom Ingram, while Josh Cook continued his fine podium run at the Hampshire venue by rounding out the top three places.

Turkington made it back-to-back sixth place results in the second sprint contest — although it was only assured in the closing seconds thanks to a brave overtake on Toyota Gazoo Racing UK’s Rory Butcher.

That ensured he kept pace with race winner Sutton as he continued his fine start to the current campaign over Ingram and Cook, who bagged points for second and third respectively.

In the reversed-grid race, Turkington secured his best result at a track renowned for being better suited to front-wheel-drive cars by coming home in fourth having been seeded seventh.

Combined, his points haul keeps him third in the standings on 142 points, whilst Ingram has 169 and a dominant Sutton has 183 heading to Oulton Park on the weekend of June 17-18.

“Today was about damage limitation for us,” explained four-time champion Turkington.

“Ultimately when you’re at a track that you know doesn’t suit your car and you still score decent points, you’re reasonably satisfied.”

Fellow Northern Ireland driver Andrew Watson finished races one, two and three in 18th, 16th and 13th in his CarStore Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra.