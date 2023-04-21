Cookstown 100: Mike Browne has no mental block over return to scene of double ankle-break

Mike Browne says he is almost fully fit after suffering two broken ankles last year

Mike Browne is aiming to carry his eye-catching pre-season form into the CDE Cookstown 100, where practice gets under way in County Tyrone on Friday.

The event is the first Irish national road race of the season and goes ahead just over a month after a last-minute insurance deal saved the 2023 motorcycling calendar in Northern Ireland.

Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop is also among the entries as the 34-year-old returns to the 2.1-mile Orritor course for the first time since 2018.

Dunlop, who will ride a Honda Fireblade Superbike this year for Hawk Racing, is the outright lap record holder at the event from 2013.

He is also entered in the Supersport class on his MD Yamaha and is due to ride a Kawasaki Supertwin for McAdoo Racing at their home race.

Dunlop and last year’s hat-trick winner Michael Sweeney represent formidable opposition, while nine-time Cookstown winner Derek Sheils could also be a surprise starter on the Roadhouse BMW, but Browne will feel he can more than hold his own in such esteemed company.

He suffered a huge setback at Cookstown last year after breaking both ankles in a crash in the first Superbike race, causing him to miss the North West and leaving him injured for the TT.

However, he is almost fully fit going into the season-opener and won the Enkalon Trophy on Easter Saturday for Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing.

The gritty Irishman has quickly gelled with the new BMW M1000R after the team’s switch from Suzuki, and Browne says he won’t dwell on his 2022 crash as he returns to the scene of his frightening accident.

“We had a bit of a disaster last year but sometimes if you try and mind yourself too much then that’s when something happens, so you have to kind of drive on and we’ll take it as it comes,” Browne said.

“I’m more or less fully fit again and I’ve been back cycling and training away again, so I think I’m about 95 per cent.

“We’ve got Cookstown before the North West and we all talk about minding ourselves and looking at the bigger picture, but the minute the flag goes up or the lights go out, it’s into full race mode!”

Reigning Irish Supersport champion Browne will also be a major contender in the Supersport class on the Burrows Yamaha and is a red-hot favourite in the Moto3 race.

Skerries rider Sweeney walked away with the ‘Man of the Meeting’ award 12 months ago, when he won both Superbike races on the MJR BMW and the Supertwin event.

Sweeney, last year’s Irish road racing Superbike champion, will also compete in the Supersport class on a Yamaha R6.

Ballymoney man Darryl Tweed will be hoping to ruffle the feathers of the established big names on his 600 Parker Transport Yamaha, while Welshman Matthew Rees spearheads the Wilson Craig Honda team.

The line-up also includes Marcus Simpson and Offaly’s Keelim Ryan, who will both compete at the TT for the first time this year.

A 14-race programme is planned, with the first three races for Supersport B, Senior Support and Open B riders scheduled to take place after practice today.

Roads will then close for the main 11-race race bill tomorrow from 7am to 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, the World Superbike Championship resumes this weekend at Assen in the Netherlands with the third round of the series following a lengthy break.

Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Rea will be hoping to turn his fortunes around after a tough start to the season on the Kawasaki, with the six-time champion currently sixth in the standings after two rounds of action.

He is already 68 points behind reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, who has made a dominant start for Ducati.

Rea has won a record 17 times at the iconic Dutch venue and will be eager to stake his claim for a much-needed first win this season.

Free practice commences on Friday with the first race on Saturday at 1pm after qualifying.