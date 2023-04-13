Craig Breen: A first World Rally Championship win was within his grasp

For those who did not know Craig Breen, the suggestion he lost his life aged 33 to something he loved doing will surprise many and even ring hollow. In truth, he lived and he breathed motorsport.

As a child, Breen was introduced to fast cars by his father Ray – a former Irish National Rally champion – and he quickly became hooked on the sights, sounds and smells of competition.

What really sold the idea to him of pursuing a career in motorsport though, was the guile and wizardry of Frank Meagher, his boyhood hero. Ironically, at 39, Meagher lost his life in a rallying accident, too.

Breen’s admiration for Meagher was so strong that he recently bought and completely restored the Ford Sierra RS Cosworth previously campaigned by the Tipperary man.

He even came close to scoring an emotional win with it at last December’s Killarney Historic Rally as he defended a title he lifted 12 months earlier in a BMW M3 E30.

As is often the way, Breen’s journey behind the wheel started out in karting and like other successful drivers it was merely a stepping stone to something bigger and much better.

In a career spanning 16 years, rallying would give him, his family, friends and sponsors so much joy, with his first milestone wins coming in 2011 and 2012 when he was crowned WRC Academy and S2000 World Rally champion respectively.

He has represented some of the most decorated car brands at all levels of the sport at some of the most prestigious meetings, from Rallye Monte-Carlo to Rallye Sanremo.

Marques included Peugeot – the firm that supported him for two consecutive seasons in the FIA European Rally Championship through its Rally Academy where he ended runner-up in 2015 – and Citroen, who came calling in 2016 when they handed him his big break with a contract to compete in the FIA World Rally Championship.

Although the Citroen tie-up was only for a partial season, he podiumed at Rally Finland and added a second in Sweden two years later.

After three seasons, his career looked to have stalled when there was no firm offer of a drive, so to stay match fit he turned his attention to events closer to him and in 2019 clinched the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship alongside former navigator, Paul Nagle.

Hyundai then threw Breen a lifeline with a handful of outings towards the end of 2019 which led to a bit-part programme for 2020 and 2021. Despite seat time in the i20 Coupe WRC being limited, he did not allow this to slow him down, amassing a total of four podiums from seven starts. M-Sport Ford came calling in late 2021 with a full-time drive, and despite netting two top-three finishes it was an unhappy campaign for all concerned and one that fell short of Breen’s high expectations.

As expected, he returned to Hyundai for this year – a place he described as his home from home – and despite believing a first World Rally Championship win was within his grasp, he never got the chance to fulfil it.