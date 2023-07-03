Dan Harper ‘absolutely gutted’ to crash out of 24 Hours of Spa contention

Hillsborough’s Dan Harper found himself on the wrong side of history at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa as BMW earned its first win at the Belgian event since 2018 with the factory ROWE Racing Team.

Nick Yelloly, Marco Wittmann and Philipp Eng conquered the 99th running of the Spa-Francorchamps meeting by 11.1 seconds from Auto Sport Promotion Mercedes to bring BMW’s victory count at the track to 25.

In stark contrast, the identical GT3-spec M4 car co-driven by Harper and team-mates Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen had to be retired after heavy frontal damage led to brake failure and an overheating engine.

Having missed out on Friday’s Superpole Shootout, Harper started from 23rd on Saturday — but, despite the wet conditions, the trio had climbed to sixth as darkness fell and the event reached the halfway stage.

However, 11 hours of solid work were snuffed out in a matter of seconds when Verhagen ran into the back of the sister BMW of Charles Weerts — an accident a spokesman for the German marque attributed to “a confusing Full Course Yellow” by the Race Director, adding: “Neither driver is to blame.”

Reflecting on the weekend, Harper said: “While I am absolutely gutted after we had shown the pace to challenge for a podium, I am proud of everyone involved in the effort of car number 998 this year. It was a brilliant job by Neil, Max and the team to bounce back from qualifying and put in a great run.

“From the moment the race started, we were moving our way towards the front in tricky conditions; at that point it was merely about getting through those periods safely, which we all succeeded in doing.

“We then worked our way to the front where the other BMWs were and at that point, we all felt that we were in good shape — we were feeling good, the car was feeling good — and we were doing a fantastic job.

“But then an unfortunate incident which could be considered one of those things that happens in motorsport occurred.

"Obviously we will have to investigate what happened and why it happened, but the main thing, of course, is that Neil and Charles are OK, but it was a shame two BMWs were taken out in one go.”

The winning BMW M4 GT3 of Yelloly, Wittmann and Eng lined up 26th on Saturday afternoon but came out on top in a blistering four-hour run to the flag to triumph at the latest round of this season’s Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe.

“We are happy for BMW, the team and those guys who all did such an amazing job,” added Harper.