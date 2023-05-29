Dan Harper: Fifth was the best I could have hoped for in GT tussle at Donington Park

Century Motorsport's Dan Harper came in fifth-place at Donington Park to remain in the title mix

Dan Harper says fifth-position at round four of the Intelligent Money British GT Championship was the “best result” his Century Motorsport team could have wished for.

Harper concluded a safety car-disrupted two-hour race around a sun-drenched Donington Park 5.71 secs behind the winning Mercedes-AMG GT3 of James Cottingham and Jonny Adam.

Despite missing out on a podium finish — the ultimate goal for Harper and driving mate Darren Leung — they continue to remain firmly in the title mix as they prepare to head to Snetterton in three weeks’ time.

Being the provisional Championship leaders, the pair had to serve a 20-second compensation penalty when it came to switching places for the last 60 minutes of the sprint at the Leicestershire venue.

Dan Harper is hoping to continue his title fight

That meant Harper rejoined the action in seventh, but consecutive overtakes at The Craner Curves took him past the McLaren 570S GT3 of Paddock Motorsport’s Martin Plowman and the identical machine of Sky Tempesta Racing’s Chris Froggatt to minimise the ground lost by the elongated pit stop.

“I think that is the best result we could have achieved with the success penalty, so it is great to have maximised the race,” believed Harper, who is back in Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe action this weekend with Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen at Circuit Paul Ricard 1000Km.

“We were lucky with a safety car period covering the pit stops we had. That limited the impact of the success penalty, just like we needed.

“Darren got held up by the Lamborghini towards the end of his stint, which meant we lost a bit of time to the leaders, but we came back strongly.

“We are really happy with the weekend though; good pace, good fun, good points and we remain right in the mix in the Championship.

“Once again, Century Motorsport did a fantastic job,” added the Hillsborough man.