Dan Harper full of confidence ahead of Donington Park sprint despite penalty

Dan Harper feels tomorrow’s Intelligent Money British GT Championship sprint at Donington Park could be an exercise in damage limitation due to the rules surrounding success-based penalties.

Harper and his Century Motorsport driving mate Darren Leung rocketed straight to the top of the standings following a sensational first win in the series at the Silverstone 500 earlier this month.

In bone dry conditions, the duo produced a truly headline grabbing performance around the 3.6-mile venue to take their GT3-specification BMW M4 from eighteenth on the grid to first overall.

Harper (22) made the all-important gains at the sharp end of a congested field in the final 28 minutes as he moved from fourth to second before dispatching the Lamborghini Huracan of Barwell Motorsport’s Sandy Mitchell with an inch perfect, high-speed manoeuvre at Brooklands.

Going to round four, their lead over Ian Loggie and Jules Gounon of 2Seas Motorsport and Andrew Howard and Ross Gunn of Beechdean Motorsport – who are tied for second place – is 7.5 points.

However, in line with the rules, the top three finishers in each category from the previous meeting must serve a 20 second penalty during their mandatory pit stop. And with Donington known for safety car periods that bunch the field up, there is the feeling this could potentially hurt Harper and Leung’s prospects.

Dan Harper will look to maintain his series lead at Donington Park

“We are feeling good going into Donington Park,” said Harper who, earlier this week, was testing at the 24 Hours of Spa prologue in Belgium as part of his GT World Challenge Europe programme with BMW Motorsport.

“We are confident we should be fast once again, although we do have the maximum success time penalty to serve in our final pitstop and that will certainly impact our race,

“However, we will be trying to maximise everything we can and look to pick up as many points as possible because now we are at the top of the standings, we both want to stay there. We will be working harder than ever to make sure that we are in the podium fight again at Donington Park.

“Silverstone was a brilliant weekend – we didn’t expect that result at all – so it really felt amazing. We have always been confident in ourselves. We have known right from pre-season that we have a strong package and great pace in the BMW M4 – we just needed it all to come together for us.

“That happened at Silverstone and we were able to show everyone what we could do,” he added.

Qualifying for round four of the British GT Championship takes place this afternoon from 4pm to 4.25pm to determine how the grid will look for Sunday’s two-hour race, which goes live at 1pm.