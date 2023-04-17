Dan Harper hails win as perfect preparation for Nürburgring challenge

Motorsport

Victory at round three of the Nürburgring Endurance Series has been dubbed the ‘perfect’ preparation for next month’s Total Energies 24 Hours of Nürburgring, according to Dan Harper.

Harper and his BMW M Works team-mates Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen were convincing winners of Saturday’s four-hour race around ‘The Green Hell’, finishing top of the pile by nearly 17 seconds from the identical BMW M4 GT3 co-driven by runners-up, Marco Wittmann and Maxime Martin.

The race did not get off to the best of starts, however, as Verhagen out-braked himself on the first corner and dropped three places to fifth. Despite some scrappy moments immediately afterwards, he managed to recompose himself and rounded off his stint on the tail of the lead car.

A well-timed course yellow soon after Harper took the reins helped to bunch up the pack, and when Mercedes-AMG pilot Maro Engel pitted before the start of lap 10, Harper found himself battling for top spot with the Ferrari 296 GT3 of David Pittard.

In the end, the straight-line speed of Harper’s new-for-2023 machine proved too much, his lead totalling six seconds as he handed over to Hesse.

With acres of clean air to run in to, Hesse pulled clear of the chasing pack to take the win and make it back-to-back podium finishes in the single-venue championship for the Team RMG BMW trio.

Harper said the manner of their performance in the run up to the 24-hour endurance event in five weeks’ time – which gets underway on the afternoon of Saturday, May 20 – is a real shot in the arm for their self-belief.

“We are delighted to get our first win of the Nürburgring season, we could not have asked for much more,” said the Hillsborough man.

“The car from Team RMG was faultless and the pace from the three of us was great.

“We didn’t expect it (the win) to be honest, so to be on the podium again is a great result for everybody.

“For sure, it is a big boost for the confidence ahead of the 24-hour race, so yes, we are really happy.

“It is the perfect way to finish our preparations for the 24 Hours of Nürburgring,” he added.

A busy schedule for Harper continues this weekend when he heads to Monza in Italy for the first round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

After that he will return home for the Silverstone 500 (May 6/7) – the next points-scoring event of the British GT Championship he will tackle with Century Motorsport.