Dan Harper hoping to push on after ‘perfect day’ ends in podium finish at Monza

Dan Harper is hoping a breakthrough podium in the GT World Challenge Europe will be “the first of many” for him and his BMW M Motorsport team-mates Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen.

The trio completed last Sunday’s 3 Hours of Monza 13.557 seconds in arrears of the sister ROWE Racing BMW M4 GT3 co-driven by Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann and Nick Yelloly.

There was an element of good fortune in the one-two outcome, however, as a late puncture for the car in front of Hesse with 26 minutes remaining on the clock promoted the team up to second.

Starting from row two, Hillsborough driver Harper quickly lost a place and dropped to fifth on the run down to the ‘Variante’ chicane only to retake it and later hand over to Verhagen.

The American emerged from the pitstop cycle in third and went on to enjoy an impressive stint at the wheel of the blue and gold liveried German machine to hold onto the spot.

Those performances set the foundation for Hesse, who proceeded to set a string of fast lap times to stay within touching distance of the BMW in front.

And when it suffered a surprise tyre failure in the closing stages, he was the main benefactor, with third-place immediately becoming second.

Dan Harper will return to action at Silverstone on May 6/7 for the next round of the British GT Championship

“I am absolutely delighted to get our first GT World Challenge Europe podium finish and it is made even sweeter that it was a one-two finish for ROWE Racing and BMW M Motorsport,” said Harper, who was making his first visit to the Italian venue since 2018.

“It was an absolutely perfect day — and not something we expected at all. Monza is a fantastic circuit, but it is a tricky one to master, particularly the tight chicanes.

“We weren’t quite on the ultimate pace during pre-qualifying on Saturday, but we continued to work hard with ROWE Racing and BMW on the set-up, and we found a real sweet spot for qualifying.

“The car was faultless throughout qualifying and the race — it was a real joy to drive,” he continued.

“To stand on the podium for the first time was a special feeling and a massive thank you goes to ROWE Racing and BMW for their great work and support. Let us hope it is the first podium of many this year.”

The 3 Hours of Monza capped off a busy four-week period for 22-year-old Harper who will now enjoy some well-deserved downtime before he is back in action at Silverstone on the weekend of May 6/7 for the next round of the British GT Championship with Century Motorsport.