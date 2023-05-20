Dan Harper ready for his ‘biggest race of the year’ at Nurburgring 24 Hours

Dan Harper would surely agree with the theory that the most valuable lessons in life are the ones that can’t be taught — they must be experienced. Of course, how you apply these learnings is the real trick, something he will be aware of in the build-up to this weekend’s Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Last season, Harper and team-mates Max Hesse of Germany and American Neil Verhagen fancied themselves to conquer one of the planet’s toughest endurance events and for very good reason as previous visits to the Nordschleife in the Eifel mountains for separate meetings yielded two wins and four podiums.

However, after a spellbinding opening stint by Verhagen, things started to unravel when Harper inadvertently kissed a back marker, forcing him to perform an unscheduled pit stop so the damage could be patched up. A fightback ensued but a bad situation got even worse on the 15-hour mark when Hesse crashed out.

“I am super excited to be heading back to the 24 Hours of Nürburgring as it is the biggest race of the year for BMW and for me, personally,” the Hillsborough-based man said.

“All of our preparation in the Nürburgring Endurance Series leading up to this weekend have gone well so far: we podiumed at round two and we won last time out. It’s the perfect platform for us.

“The last few races have gone really well for us and for sure it helps get the confidence up, which is exactly what we all need. We are all ready to go and fingers crossed it will be a good weekend.”

On an individual level, 22-year-old Harper’s expectations have been fuelled by his recent Silverstone 500 triumph in the British GT Championship with Century Motorsport, and silverware joy in the GT World Challenge Europe with Hesse and Verhagen at the recent 3 Hours of Monza.

“The mood in the camp is quite relaxed, or as relaxed as it can be,” said Harper.

“We know we are going to be fast because we have a good package with BMW.

“And in my team-mates, over the past few years we have been making steady progress each time we have been at the Nürburgring.

“I think we put a bit too much pressure on ourselves last year, so we have been looking at that and trying to put things right. This time we are keeping it cool because we know how fast we can be.

“We just have to get through 95% of the race before we start to think or worry about where we are. In the last few hours, we will hopefully be in the mix to win and then we can go for it.”

Previous performances aside, the odds of showing rivals the way were not beyond the realms of possibility for a trio who have been nurtured, financially supported and given life-changing opportunities as part of the iconic BMW Junior Team that made its comeback in 2020 after more than 40 years away.

What counted against them last May was the unfamiliarity of their weapon of choice for an attack of ‘The Green Hell’; BMW’s all-new M4 GT3 car had launched just months beforehand meaning seat time was limited.

However, despite retiring and Harper being quick to point out it is an unforgiving exercise for a reason, they still did enough to convince Andreas Roos – the new head of BMW M Motorsport – to sit down, draft up and table ‘works’ contracts for all three for 2023.

Fast forward 12 months and the odds of fulfilling a life-held dream appear much stronger.

They have accrued hundreds of miles in the M4 GT3 at tracks right across Europe and, crucially, most of these have come through their continued involvement in the Nürburgring Endurance Series where they have chalked up a second and a first-place finish with Team RMG after three rounds.

With its elevation and grip changes and 170 turns, the Nürburgring is renowned in four-wheel circles as being the ultimate test of man and machine.

And aside from the learn-as-you-go idea mentioned a moment ago, Harper also believes in the ’success breeds success’ mantra.

The ADAC TotalEnergies Nürburgring 24 Hours is scheduled to start at 4pm today, with cars from Audi, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and Mercedes-AMG all represented on the grid.