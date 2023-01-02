Desi Henry happy his engine problems have been resolved for the 2023 campaign

Motorsport

Kilrea’s Desi Henry believes the gremlins that afflicted his car for large parts of last season have – at long last – been resolved with the help of engineers from M-Sport Ford’s World Rally Team in England.

Henry rounded off the 2022 campaign between the Christmas and new year period with an eleven second victory at the Turkey Run Rally alongside his brother Mark.

Engine-related issues thwarted Henry’s efforts in the first six months of last year, with these coming to a head at the Circuit of Ireland and Donegal International rallies as both outings ended in retirement for him.

Interim up-dates over the summer helped to paper over the problems that hampered his PRH Construction-backed Ford Fiesta Rally2 supermini and allowed Henry to wrap up the Northern Ireland Forest Rally Challenge title on the Bushwhacker Rally.

However, he feels the most recent reprogram by M-Sport has finally had the desired effect, as was evident at the Turkey Run Rally; it was his second triumph at the Maiden City Motor Club event in the space of 12 months.

“We definitely struggled for large parts of last season with the power side of the car – we had to battle with it quite a lot – but the new mapping that M-Sport has brought out seem to have resolved the issues,” said Henry.

“I always said the Fiesta chassis was strong and really well-suited to our roads here in Ireland. The only thing that prevented it from being a complete car was the engine, but I believe we have got to the bottom of it now.

“The Fiesta was flawless at the Turkey Run Rally and I was very pleased with how it handled the tricky conditions.”