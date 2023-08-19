Drive to survive for Adrien Fourmaux as he masters conditions in Ulster Rally opener

Faced with gale-force winds, biblical rain and fading light levels, Adrien Fourmaux successfully negotiated a “quite tricky” opening leg of the Modern Tyres Ulster Rally as the provisional leader.

Making his competitive bow on the Northern Ireland Motor Club event, the gifted 28-year-old elected “not to drive but just survive” over yesterday’s closing miles and so heads into today’s leg with a 7.4-second lead.

The Frenchman’s experience of competing in the FIA World Rally Championship came to the fore on roads in the Banbridge and Rostrevor area that caught out last year’s Ulster winner Meirion Evans and ended his already remote chances of clinching a first-ever Irish Tarmac Championship crown.

Arriving in service after the opening loop of two stages, Fourmaux had carved out an 11.1-second advantage over the Citroen C3 Rally2 of current Northern Ireland Rally Champion Jonathan Greer.

With a list of “some big set-up changes” applied by M-Sport mechanics to his Ford Fiesta Rally2, Fourmaux and co-pilot Alexandre Coria managed to stay out in front a second time over the stages.

Their lead was trimmed in conditions that unnerved many of his class rivals — particularly on the third test due to large volumes of standing water that contributed to aquaplaning — but they remain on course to finish on the top step of the podium.

“So far, it has been a really tricky event,” admitted Fourmaux, who is aiming to make it four wins from the first four rounds of the British Rally Championship this weekend.

“I cannot remember a rally like this with so many bumps, so many different tarmacs, so much different grip. I heard quite a few things about the Ulster before I came here, but all of this rain is making it (the challenge) really special.”

With Greer unable to commit on drenched roads and therefore maintain the pace needed to hold onto second, Cathan McCourt inherited the position in his Ford Fiesta Rally2 before Callum Devine leapfrogged him with a scratch time on the day’s closing stage aboard his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.

With Evans no longer part of the action having incurred too much damage following his collision with a concrete gate post on ‘Banbridge North 1’ — a mishap he blamed on being distracted by faulty windscreen wipers — the Irish Tarmac title battle is now a two-horse race involving Devine, who is currently in the box seat, and the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 of defending champion Josh Moffett in fifth.

“I have been careful all day and watching how we go,” pointed out Devine. “I am just happy to get to the end of the day. I said before the rally I would race Adrien, but I will just keep doing what I am doing.”

The Saturday leg of the Modern Tyres Ulster Rally will consist of six special stages, with Fourmaux’s car the first to tackle the 12.18-miles of ‘Shinn Bridge’ from 9.45am.