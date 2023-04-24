Eamonn Kelly ends emotional week with maiden win in Junior World Rally Championship

Motorsport

Derek McGarrity and Paddy Robinson won the Maiden City Stages by seven tenths of a second — © Jonathan MacDonald

Eamonn Kelly admitted his first victory in the FIA Junior WRC had left him “lost for words”, and dedicated the result to his late friend and former mentor Craig Breen.

Kelly — on only his second appearance in the one-make series — climbed his way into the runner-up spot on the penultimate stage of the Croatia Rally yesterday before inheriting the lead from Laurent Pellier after the head gasket on his Ford Fiesta Rally3 failed.

A third fastest time on the end-of-rally Power Stage was good enough to secure the result from Belgian Tom Rensonnet and put 24-year-old Kelly firmly in the title mix with three rounds remaining.

“I am lost for words, it is been a mad weekend. I can’t believe it. It is the stuff of dreams because you watch this growing up and I never thought I would be part of something like this,” he said.

“It has obviously been an emotional week for everyone Irish as well, so there is no question about who you could dedicate this win to. There is a man up there in the sky shining down on us today and yeah, that win is for him [Breen],” added Kelly, the son of former Irish Tarmac champion, Donagh.

Meanwhile, Derek McGarrity insists he is under “no illusion” about the task he faces in trying to prize the Northern Ireland Rally Championship trophy from Jonathan Greer’s grasp this season.

The Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 driver brushed off a spin on the deciding test to win Saturday’s Maiden City Stages by just seven tenths of a second to give his title hopes a much-needed shot in the arm

The result was doubly important as defending champion Greer — victorious on the opening two events this season — lost the lead and eventually retired his Citroen C3 Rally2 with manifold issues.

McGarrity — the most successful driver in the history of the Northern Ireland Rally Championship with eight titles — admitted it was good to finally end his three-year wait for a win in the series.

“Of course, it is very important to get the win but I would have preferred to been able to race Jonny to the finish and beat him that way,” he said.

“We were catching cars on every stage, and dropping four and five seconds because of it, so judging by our times, the pace was there to beat him.”