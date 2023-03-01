European Rally series debut will be big part of my education: Patrick O’Brien

Omagh’s Patrick O’Brien has said he did not have to think twice when the opportunity to make his FIA European Rally Championship debut in Portugal next week presented itself.

O’Brien is one of four drivers from Northern Ireland who have been confirmed for Rally Serras de Fafe, the other three being Kilrea’s Josh McErlean, Kesh’s Jon Armstrong and Cookstown’s Philip Allen.

Run by his family under the R317 Motorsport banner, 25-year-old O’Brien is sticking with the same Skoda Fabia R5 supermini that carried him and brother Stephen to success in last season’s Irish Forestry Championship.

The Czech supermini has direct ties to the FIA European Rally Championship as it was previously campaigned by Chris Ingram in 2018 before he went on to seal the title 12 months later alongside former co-driver Ross Whittock.

Now in its 35th year, and based out of Parque da Cidade in Fafe, Rally Serras de Fafe is one of several appearances O’Brien is expected to make in the FIA European Rally Championship as part of his involvement with Motorsport Ireland’s Rally Academy.

“It is the perfect learning ground for me — the competition level is always very high,” said O’Brien, who is set to share a corner of the service park with McErlean at the loose surface event.

“This rally is iconic and shares some stages with the World Rally Championship’s Rally de Portugal. Okay, I need to gain the experience of these type of events and I am under no illusions that it will be a challenge, but it is one I will relish.

“When the chance arose to compete at Rally Serras de Fafe I jumped at it and working in the same team with Josh, it will be nice to compare myself with him. He has a lot of experience at this level,” he added.

“At the minute, we are only going to Portugal for the first round but I hope with the help of the Academy to do some more selected events after that.

“I know that I need to get a finish next week and gain experience — but I still hope to be able to show my speed out there and be competitive.”

O’Brien will run behind Irishman Craig Breen, who is dovetailing his partial drive in the World Rally Championship this season with a full assault on the Portuguese Rally Championship in a Hyundai I20 N Rally2.

“I am very excited about this project,” said 34-year-old Breen.

“It will be very challenging to compete simultaneously in both Championships, but I am feeling very motivated going to Portugal.”