Fermanagh community ‘in total shock’ after death of co-driver in Sligo Stages Rally crash

His fellow driver Gene McDonald from Co Cavan also died in collision

Tributes have been paid to a Co Fermanagh man who died in a crash at the Sligo Stages Rally in Ballymote on Sunday.

Daire Maguire (46) was the co-driver in a Ford Escort driven by Gene McDonald (35) from Cootehill, Co Cavan, when it left the road and collided with a wall, killing them both. No other vehicles were involved.

Motorsport Ireland said on Monday: "Motorsport Ireland is deeply saddened to confirm Gene McDonald and Daire Maguire as the competitors who lost their lives in a fatal incident which occurred at yesterday’s Sligo Stages Rally which was organised by Connacht Motor Club.

"As the governing body for four-wheeled motorsport in Ireland, Motorsport Ireland, together with An Garda Síochána, have begun a full investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

"The thoughts of everyone at Motorsport Ireland and within the wider motorsport community continue to be with the McDonald and Maguire families and friends, the organisers of the event and other members of the motorsport community who were present at the scene.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”

Online tributes to Mr Maguire, who was from Lisnaskea, were led by DUP MLA Deborah Erskine.

"Very sad news coming from Sligo Stages Rally. Thoughts are with the Maguire and McDonald families and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” she said.

Sinn Fein MLA Áine Murphy added: “My immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of Fermanagh man Daire Maguire and his friend Gene McDonald from Co Cavan who were tragically killed after a serious collision at the Sligo Stages Rally yesterday.

“The community of Lisnaskea and surrounding areas are in a total state of shock. Daire was well known and well liked in Lisnaskea and further afield. His death is a tragedy for his family and friends and in particular for his wife, Breda and their young children.

"The local community is tight-knit and very caring. I’m sure that people will do all in their power to be there and comfort Daire’s family in these very difficult days ahead.”

UUP MLA Tom Elliott said: "Sorry to learn of the tragic deaths of competitors at yesterday's Sligo Stages Rally. Sincere sympathy to their families, friends and fellow competitors.”

GAA club Lisnaskea Emmetts also said its thoughts were with Mr Maguire’s family.

"The club wish to offer their sincere condolences to the Maguire family (Hollybank) on the sudden tragic passing of Dáire. Ar dheis Dé do raibh a anam,” it posted.

Gene McDonald (35) from Cootehill

Motorsport Facebook group Marshals Info NI said it would not be posting any more information for the rest of the week as a mark of respect to Mr Maguire and Mr McDonald.

"As a mark of respect following tragic passing of Gene McDonald and Daire Maguire at Sligo rally yesterday, no posts will be put up about future events for rest of the week,” it explained.

“Our sympathy goes out to families and friends of the deceased.”

Fellow driver Donal Kelly paid tribute to both Mr Maguire and Mr McDonald after the “absolutely heartbreaking” incident.

"Two great motorsport men taken far to soon Gene McDonald and Daire Maguire, two gentlemen,” he said.

"My sincere condolences go out to all your family and friends and extended families. Rest in Peace men.”

Another driver, Declan Casey, recalled a recent interaction with Mr Maguire.

"It's hard to believe that only 4 wks ago, Daire was celebrating our win with us on the ramp in Donegal. Condolences to both families and the extended rally family,” he posted.

Photographer Eamon Ponsonby posted pictures of the two men’s cars, adding: “RIP Gene McDonald and Daire Maguire. May you both get the softest seats in heaven.”

Poignantly, both men had shared tributes to Irish rally driver Craig Breen who was killed during a testing session in Croatia in April.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed an investigation is underway into the incident and said a technical examination of the scene had been carried out on Sunday evening.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended a fatal collision that occurred on Sunday afternoon, July 16, 2023, at the Sligo Stages Rally,” said a spokesperson.

"The collision occurred at Carrowcushcly in Ballymote, Co.Sligo at around 3pm.

"The driver and passenger of the car both suffered fatal injuries when their vehicle collided with a wall. Their bodies were later removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

"An Garda Síochána is requesting that footage of this collision is not shared across social media or messaging applications. Anyone with video footage is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

"Gardaí can be contacted at Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”