Fit and focused William Crieghton ready for Junior World Rally season

On the eve of a third consecutive FIA Junior World Rally Championship campaign, William Creighton says that he is in the best shape possible to go toe-to-toe with the fastest drivers in his age group.

The Moira man opens his account in the one-make series at Rally Sweden, which starts tomorrow evening in Umea with a spectator special before the real actions dawns bright and early on Friday.

In the build-up to the only winter event on the five-round calendar, Creighton and co-driver Liam Regan entered last weekend’s Rally Lima in the Nordic country and finished 10th overall in their Ford Fiesta Rally3 car.

The pair have also been putting in the hard yards away from the stages, with Creighton benefiting from expert driving tuition — and fitness advice — through the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy.

“We have worked a lot over the past few months, coming off last year and going into this one,” said the 25-year-old. “There were things that I wanted to focus on and I think we are well prepared to start the season.

William Creighton will race on the ice at Rally Sweden

“The event last Saturday was really beneficial, just to get back into the way of driving on ice, on the studded tyre, and also to get back into the way of driving a Rally3 car after doing Rally Spain and Rallye Monte-Carlo in a Rally2 car.

“It was as enjoyable as it was productive. We got to try a few things on the Fiesta — some worked and some didn’t — so the feeling was good by the end of Rally Lima and we are able to bring this forward into this weekend.

“We have had plenty of time to learn about the car and get to grips with it. Now, it is more a case of improving things with my driving and my pace notes because it is a continuous process.”

A number of new names have joined the Junior World Rally Championship scene for 2023 — including fellow Irishman and Billy Coleman Award winner Eamonn Kelly. In total, nine crews will battle it out for four fully-funded drives in a Rally2 Fiesta.

“It is hard to predict anything going into the first round of any championship. There are a lot of new guys this year and I have no doubt they are all going to be fast — the competition in this series is always high,” said Creighton.

“We are just going to try and focus on our own rally, our own driving and do that as good as we can and see where that puts us.

“It is always good to start the season well and get good points on the board but, as I said, it is tough to know what will happen and who will do what at the first round.”