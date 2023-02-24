Fivemiletown Rally provides a ‘perfect opportunity’ for Vivian Hamill

For the second consecutive year, Omagh Motor Club will lift the curtain on the Northern Ireland Forest Rally Challenge, which gets under way with the Fivemiletown Rally tomorrow morning.

Former event winner Niall McCullagh, 2013 Pirelli UK Star driver Mark Donnelly and his namesake who was victorious on last weekend’s Killarney Forestry Rally as well as Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member Ryan Caldwell are all expected to start the province’s first gravel rally of 2023.

Nine of the cars in the top 10 are either R5 or the latest Rally2 spec machines, with a total of 15 of these dotted throughout the 74-car field. The Ford Fiesta supermini is well represented, with Ballygawley’s Vivian Hamill looking to take the fight to the Blue Oval in his Volkswagen Polo GTI.

Better known for his exploits in a Ford Escort Mk2, Hamill has impressed in the four-wheel-drive class since making the switch from the Modified division and is targeting a good result.

“The Polo is a nice car to drive,” said Hamill, who is the second seed alongside Mayo man Andrew Grennan. “It feels really positive and, although it is very early days, the base settings are very good.

“It is our intention to do the Irish Forestry Championship which we started in Killarney, so it makes sense to do the Fivemiletown Rally as it is the perfect opportunity to accrue some extra seat time.”

Also eager to impress on his home round of the Championship is Conor McCourt, although he last competed five months ago and is keeping his expectations in check.

“I will give it a rattle but I am a bit rusty as I haven’t sat in the car since September but I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s local to me and it’s always a great event.”

In the battle for two-wheel-drive supremacy, the Lada Riva of Shane McGirr will run ahead of the Ford Escort Mk2s belonging to Alan Smyth and Hugh McQuaid, Steven Corey and Paddy McToal.

Two notable absentees from the entry list are Desi Henry — the inaugural and reigning Northern Ireland Forest Rally Challenge champion — and Cathan McCourt, who finished a close second to the Fiesta driver after pushing him all the way last year. Shortened from four rounds to three after the cancellation of Magherafelt and District Motor Club's Tour of the Sperrins Rally, the pair were separated by two points.

Sponsored by Samsonas Motorsport Transmissions, the Fivemiletown Rally will comprise eight special stages totalling 26 competitive miles. The overall winners are due to cross the finish ramp within the grounds of the Ecclesville Centre in Fintona at around 3,30pm tomorrow.

Fivemiletown Rally Top 10 Seeds: 1 Mark Donnelly/Stephen O’Hanlon (Ford Fiesta R5); 2 Vivian Hamill/Andrew Grennan (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5); 3 Conor McCourt/Caolan McKenna (Ford Fiesta R5); 4 Gareth Mimnagh/J Barry McCarney (Ford Fiesta R5); 5 Niall McCullagh/Ryan McCloskey (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 6 Mark Donnelly/Barry McNulty (Ford Fiesta R5); 7 Ryan Caldwell/Shane Byrne (Skoda Fabia R5); 8 Jonny Leonard/Niall Burns (Ford Fiesta R5); 9 David Condell/Michael Coady (Ford Fiesta R5); 10 Derek Mackarel/Emmet Sherry (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9).