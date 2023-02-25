Galway winner Meirion Evans out to continue strong start at West Cork Rally

Meirion Evans will look to repeat his excellent performance at last year's West Cork Rally

Four of the top five finishers from the opening Irish Tarmac Championship round are set to renew their rivalries on next month’s West Cork Rally after organisers confirmed they will be attending.

Galway International Rally winner Meirion Evans, runner-up and reigning Irish Tarmac champion Josh Moffett, and Moffett’s older brother Sam are all going to start the Clonakilty-based meeting on March 18th/19th.

A close battle for fourth position was settled in favour of Jonny Greer, and although he has yet to enter his Citroen C3 Rally2 supermini for round two, he is expected to share the stages with Callum Devine – the driver he beat in Galway by a mere 1.5 seconds.

The result, on one of the trickiest points-scoring events on the entire calendar due to the changeable grip levels and wintry weather conditions, handed Evans and team-mate Jonathan Jackson an early lead in the standings, whilst also dealing a physiological blow to their title rivals.

“West Cork is probably one of my favourite rallies on the calendar,” said Evans, who has worked hard over the winter to hone his Castrol-backed Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 for Ireland’s bumpy roads.

“We went there last year and did quite well, finishing second overall to Josh, and the big positive going back there next month is that we know exactly where we lost the time early on.

“With the season only being one round old we want to do as well as we possibly can in West Cork because it is still too early to be driving around with Irish Tarmac Championship points in mind.

“Obviously, the aim is to go there and try and win but we know that won’t be easy, especially as a lot of the boys we are going up against are out doing events in-between rounds of the Tarmac Championship.

“Winning the Ulster Rally last August to get our first international success was good but we were really happy with how we dealt with the pressure in Galway once we got our noses in front,” he added. “And it proved that the effort we put into everything over the winter is working for us.”

Taking place on Saint Patrick’s weekend, the Saturday leg of the West Cork Rally will comprise eight special stages including ‘Dunworley’ which returns after a short absence, and the classic ‘Ring’ test.

Sunday’s action begins with ‘Shanaway’ followed by ‘Sam’s Cross’ and ‘Ardfield’, with these three repeated in the afternoon. In all, crews will tackle 14 timed runs totalling nearly 150 miles.