I know there’s a target on my back as defending champion, says Chris Smiley

Reigning TCR UK champion Chris Smiley says knowing everyone will be gunning to beat him this season is an “exciting feeling” and a challenge that he is well up for.

To give him the best possible chance of retaining a title he won on his debut campaign with Restart Racing last year, the Carrickfergus man will steer the very latest version of Honda’s Civic Type R TCR.

Prepared by touring car specialists JAS Motorsport and carrying the No.1 on its doors, Smiley will hand the Japanese hatch its world debut at the opening TCR UK round, which takes place at Snetterton in Norfolk on Easter weekend (April 8/9).

One other significant change for Smiley’s front-wheel-drive machine is the black, grey and green livery it is going to sport for 2023 after he shook on a deal with car finance specialists, First Response Finance.

“I am really excited for the start of the season, more so than any other I think,” said Smiley, who heads off to Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium later today to shakedown the Honda before bringing it back to the UK.

“Last year was a step into the unknown, while this year it is a very different feeling going in as the champion, and knowing there will be a target on your back, but it is an exciting feeling.

“I am very happy that we will be racing the brand-new Honda Civic Type R this year. We developed a great relationship with the Honda car builders JAS in Italy last year, and now we have been entrusted with the racing debut of this stunning new car. I cannot wait to hit the track at Snetterton and see what it can do.”

He added :”We have a lot of great partners onboard and I am delighted we have the support of First Response Finance, an important brand that I am really looking forward to working with.”

This season the fight for the TCR UK crown will be played out over 15 rounds at seven different venues including Croft, Knockhill in Scotland and Silverstone, with each sprint race lasting 25 minutes.

Mads Fischer - the TCR project leader at JAS Motorsport - believes Smiley and Restart Racing have both the expertise and the car to go on and make it back-to-back TCR UK titles.

“Restart Racing and Chris made a fantastic impact in TCR UK by winning on their debut at Oulton Park last year with the previous Civic and then taking the Championship as well, and I am confident that with the latest and most technically-advanced TCR car in the world, they can once again fight for the title,” said Fischer.