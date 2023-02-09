I’ll need my A-game if I want to win a record fifth title, says Touring Car star Colin Turkington

Colin Turkington says he will have to bring his “A-game” to every round of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship if he is to be in with a shout of winning a record fifth crown.

The Portadown driver – who finished fourth in the title race last year following costly hybrid problems at the closing two meetings – is remaining with BMW UK and West Surrey Racing for the new campaign.

Currently second on the all-time British Touring Car Championship winners’ list, he has taken 52 of his 63 race wins at the wheel of West Surrey Racing-run cars, with 48 of these in BMW machinery.

Confirmation of the deal completes the four-car line-up for the Sunbury-on-Thames-based squad, and means Turkington will join forces with Stephen Jelley, Jake Hill and new signing Adam Morgan.

“I’m extremely pleased to be a part of the WSR team for the 2023 season and to race the BMW 330e M Sport,” said Turkington, who will be reunited with chassis ‘06’ after the damage it sustained in a heavy accident with Dan Lloyd’s Hyundai at Oulton Park last June was only recently repaired by engineers.

“This will be my 15th year with West Surrey Racing and you couldn’t ask for a better team to be a part of. I have been in title contention every year since I came back here in 2017 and, naturally, the aim is to go to Brands Hatch in October with everything to play for.

“I think it will be an even more competitive season than 2022 with the rule changes around the option tyres, the shoot-out qualifying and hybrid deployment use.

“We won’t know how that will play out until we’re in the thick of it, but I’m hopeful it’ll be a positive step. This series never stays still, and that forever-moving target is what brings me back year-on-year.”

Turkington added: “With Adam joining, I now have three strong team-mates all with the same ambition to win, and that gives me an opportunity to keep learning and improve myself.

“To stay in the hunt, we will have to bring our A-game to every event, and that is where being with a team like WSR, with its engineering expertise and experience of winning championships, is a huge plus point.”

The Ulsterman returns to the track for the first time in 2023 at the beginning of next month when pre-season testing begins in the build-up to the opening three races at Donington Park on the weekend of April 22/23.

The Team Principal of West Surrey Racing admits everyone involved with the programme is “very honoured” to have Turkington in their ranks once again.

“He was a young man when he first raced for us in 2002 and being a part of his growth from a promising youngster into a race winner and then into one of the most successful drivers in the history of the BTCC has been very special,” said Dick Bennetts.

“Naturally, our target is to win the Drivers, Teams, and Manufacturers titles this year and we have a very strong driver line-up to help us achieve this.

“While it gets tougher every year as the level of competition improves and the rules are continually evolving to level the playing field, the way we go about things at WSR has consistently put us at or near the front over the past decade.

“Having a driver like Colin in our corner, with his never-say-die attitude, his analytical approach, searing speed and loyalty has been one of the cornerstones of that.”