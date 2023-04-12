I’m set up for crack at record fifth British Touring Car title: Colin Turkington

Four-time British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington reckons pre-season testing with West Surrey Racing could not have gone much better, and says he is in a “good place” prior to the start of the new campaign.

Turkington has experienced both wet and dry running in his rear-wheel-drive BMW 330e M Sport these past few weeks but feels the biggest gains ahead of the tin top series returning on April 22-23 were made at a sun-kissed Brands Hatch last week.

As well as working with engineers to improve the German car’s ride and responsiveness against the clock, Turkington has also focused on trying to get it to gel with the hard compound Goodyear option tyre.

Colin Turkington is aiming for a record fifth British Touring Car crown

As part of a rules shake-up for 2023 which sees the ‘Top 10 Showdown’ qualifying format being adopted at five of the 10 race venues, and changes to hybrid deployment for the top seven cars, the harder tyre will be used by every team at Snetterton in Norfolk, Croft in Yorkshire and Thruxton in Hampshire.

“We have had a really good pre-season,” said 41-year-old Turkington, who will get one final test run at the official BTCC media day today. “Most of the progress has been the two days at Brands Hatch because the weather has been consistent and favourable, so that has allowed us to go through a huge list and settle on a package I’m happy with.

“I feel in a really good place. We have had a good mix of weather with quite a lot of wet running at the beginning and we have managed to nail down a set-up, and that is very positive.

“The target has been to find the sweet spot with the BMW and optimise everything. We have allocated some time to testing on the hard tyre because we haven’t used it for quite a few years and it’s important to get a handle on that. We have certainly made some inroads there, so we look like we are going to start the season in a good place.”

Turkington insists reliability has not been at the top of his check list with West Surrey Racing despite its Cosworth-developed hybrid system playing a big part in denying him a record fifth crown last year.

“Creating a fast and reliable racing car is pretty much the DNA of both BMW and West Surrey Racing, so it is never something I have ever really had to be concerned about,” he added. “The reliability record since we started racing BMWs speaks for itself.”