In-form Colin Turkington looks to close the gap further at the top of British Touring Car Championship

Andrew Watson is currently second in the race for the Jack Sears Trophy

Portadown’s Colin Turkington is bracing himself for another tough weekend of competition in the British Touring Car Championship, which heads north to Scotland for the latest triple header.

Turkington scored consistently in the first two races around Croft circuit last month and enjoyed a lights-to-flag victory in the reversed grid contest to reclaim third position in the drivers’ standings.

Ahead of rounds 19, 20 and 21 at Knockhill, the BMW 330e M Sport driver has amassed 223 points — 29 behind defending champion Tom Ingram in second, and a further six adrift of NAPA Racing UK’s Ash Sutton who has been making the most of his Ford Focus ST’s potential to stay in the lead.

As well as needing to look forward, Turkington will no doubt have one eye on what is unfolding over his shoulder as the difference between third and fifth position is little more than 11 points. Those two spots are currently occupied by Jake Hill (BMW) and NAPA Racing UK’s Dan Cammish.

Knockhill, however, is another of those tracks that tends to suit Turkington’s style and rear-wheel-drive cars; he scored a brace of race triumphs there in 2021 and of his 20 podium finishes north of the border, no fewer than 12 of these have come in six of the 41-year-old’s last seven visits.

“Two wins in the past two events have really helped us close the gap to the Championship lead and reducing it again this weekend has to be our target,” explained Turkington, who started from the second row of the grid in the opening race around the short, sharp 1.27-mile circuit last year.

“That is going to be tough but the BMW 330e M Sport has been a winning car here for me previously and we have done a good job of being near the front at every track we have been to so far.

“Knockhill is a fantastic circuit and you have to be really confident with the kerbs to get a good lap time, especially in qualifying.

“The spectators are so close to the track, so it feels like they are on top of you, and there is always a good number of Northern Ireland fans too, so it feels like a home race,” he added.

Andrew Watson is currently second in the race for the Jack Sears Trophy

Meanwhile, Donaghmore’s Andrew Watson reckons he has “the perfect machine” to help CarStore Power Maxed Racing continue its pursuit of the Independent Teams’ and Jack Sears Trophy titles.

Knockhill has added significance for the Bidford-on-Avon squad as Sunday’s opening race heralds its 250th start in the UK’s premier tin top competition.

Watson is second in the Jack Sears Trophy on 259 points, four shy of Mikie Doble and nine to the good over NAPA Racing UK’s Sam Osborne.

“Knockhill is a circuit I love driving at. I’m really excited to go there and tackle it in a touring car — I think the Vauxhall Astra is the perfect machine and is well-suited for the layout,” said Watson.

“The car should be good there. I think there’s certain characteristics to our package that are very strong and our pace last time out at Croft Circuit was very encouraging so I’m looking forward to getting back to having my elbows out and enjoying life in the British Touring Car Championship.”

Free Practice One and Two takes place today at 9.30am and 12.05pm before qualifying goes live from 3.15pm.

The first of Sund6ay’s three sprint contests is scheduled for 11.45am followed by the second and third at 2.10pm and 5.20pm respectively. All three will run over a 24-lap distance.