Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in crash aged 33

Craig Breen has died at the age of 33 after a crash in Croatia — © TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

Irishman Craig Breen has lost his life in a testing accident in Croatia, his team has confirmed.

The incident happened around 12.40pm local time in the Lobor area of the country, according to local media.

It is understood Breen and co-driver James Fulton left the road as they approached a right-hand turn in their Hyundai i20 N Rally1 car and collided with a pole.

The injuries sustained by 33-year-old Breen – a former Circuit of Ireland and Ulster Rally winner – proved fatal.

In a short statement issued by his team, it read: “Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally.

“Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time. Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and his many fans.”

It added: “Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.”