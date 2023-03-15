It’s too early to talk about Junior British Rally Championship title, says Kyle White

Dunmurry’s Kyle White has said he is under no illusion about just how difficult it is going to be to get his hands on the Junior British Rally Championship title despite winning the opening round.

White and co-driver Sean Topping returned a perfect score on the Malcolm Wilson Rally which had to be shortened by organisers as some of the stages were covered in a thick blanket of snow.

It was the second Junior victory of their careers and it came despite the pair collecting a puncture with three miles of the first test to complete, and later breaking a shock absorber on their Peugeot.

They eventually ended the loose surface event 13.8 seconds clear of last year’s Academy Trophy champion Kyle McBride; he added an air of respectability to the final standings by punching in back-to-back scratch times on ‘Greystoke 2’ and ‘Greystoke 3’ at the wheel of his Ford Fiesta Rally4.

“It’s a great way to start, especially as we’re coming off the back of a disappointing 2022 campaign, and although we won our first event last season, I really don’t want it to stop there,” said White.

“Although it is a great feeling to have won the Malcom Wilson Rally – I still cannot believe we did it – it’s a bit too early to be thinking about the lead of the Championship. Having led the series for the first half of 2021 before falling away, I know first-hand just how difficult it is to stay out front, so we will do everything to maximise our chances going forward into the next round in Scotland.”

White upgraded from a slower – and less technologically advanced – 208 R2 supermini 11 months ago to the latest Rally4 version of the same French supermini, and having successfully made the transition across, the 26-year-old reckons he is in the best possible place to fight for top honours.

“The Rally 4 car was a huge step-up last year and we all feel this year the car will be even better,” he explained.

“We have done some testing over the winter to rectify some niggly set-up issues, and with thanks to Race and Rally and David Greer Motorsport, we have the Peugeot where we want it for this season. I think our winning performance on the Malcolm Wilson Rally shows this.”

World Rally Championship WRC2 driver Adrien Fourmaux triumphed at the Cockermouth-based opener last Saturday by 53 seconds in a Ford Fiesta Rally2 from Keith Cronin’s Volkswagen Polo. The Irishman is aiming for a fifth BRC trophy to equal the record currently held by Jimmy McRae.