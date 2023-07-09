Jack Young admits shine taken off first China series win after six-hour stewards investigation

Dongfeng Honda Racing Team’s Jack Young clinched a first TCR China Touring Car Championship victory on Sunday – although he admitted the outworking of the result took some of the shine off it.

Young was declared the winner of the second race after Hyundai N driver Andy Yan was handed a retrospective time penalty by race stewards following a coming together with another competitor.

This demoted Yan to sixth and Young from second to first, although the final classification was only ratified some six hours after the action at Zhuzhou International Circuit had come to a conclusion.

It capped off a dramatic day at rounds five and six of the tin top series for Young, who now sits second in the overall standings on 86 points – 20 adrift of Hyundai N’s Martin Cao.

In the opening race of the day, Young’s Honda suffered a launch control failure as soon as the lights turned green. Luckily, those coming from behind managed to avoid him as he slipped from third to the back of the pack within seconds, leaving him with it all to do in a car carrying 40kg of success ballast.

However, the 22-year-old from Belfast picked off his rivals one-by-one courtesy of a superb recovery drive aboard his MacPro Racing Team-run hatchback to cross the finish line in the points in sixth.

The second sprint had to be red flagged on two occasions and when it finally got going it was Yan who took the chequered flag from Young before this was amended by TCR China organisers.

“It has been a really good weekend,” Young told Belfast Telegraph Sport.

“I am a little disappointed as I think two wins were probably possible today but I am still proud of what I achieved in the first race. As for race two, I don’t like to win like this – it feels hollow.

“It’s still great for the Championship at the halfway point. We scored crucial points and closed the gap to the guy in front. I have worked very hard for the first half of the season and it is nice to have some good results to show for it. After six rounds, it is fantastic to be sitting second in the title race."

There is now a two-month break before the competition resumes on the return trip to Shanghai International Circuit and Young is keen to maximise the free time.

“Sunday’s results will only inspire us to keep working hard and to find even more pace in the car when we head to Shanghai,” he added.