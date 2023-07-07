Jack Young: My only objective is to book victory lap in China as series hots up

Belfast racer Jack Young is full of belief that he can propel himself onto the top step of the podium at the Zhuzhou International Circuit

Belfast’s Jack Young says his objective in the next two rounds of the TCR China Touring Car Championship is to get himself — and the Dongfeng Honda Team — onto the podium’s top step.

Young has enjoyed a consistent start to life in the tin top series and provisionally sits fourth in the points standings having banked two rostrum finishes from just four starts with the factory-backed outfit.

The competition moves to Zhuzhou International Circuit — a track located to the southeast of the country — this weekend, with both races taking place on Sunday at 2.30am and then 8am UK time.

As with all the other venues the 22-year-old is set to visit between now and the end of the season, he has no prior experience of the 2.345-mile track and will therefore have to learn his way around it quickly.

However, given just how competitive and confidence-inspiring the new ‘FL5’ iteration of Honda’s Civic Type R has been out of the blocks, Young is not overly worried.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the track in a car that’s amazing to drive. I’m excited to see how it handles at the rest of the tracks and in different conditions,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The car really showed a lot of potential right from the word go at the previous round, and I get the pleasure of helping JAS Motorsport develop the Honda while still racing on-track, which is something I enjoy.

“This also adds to my experience as a driver, and on top of this, I really like working with the team and my team-mates.”

Success will very much depend on where Young qualifies for Sunday’s opening half-hour sprint, with that being determined from 8.55am tomorrow.

“At Zhejiang a fortnight ago, I saw a massive leap forward for the whole team, and now I feel confident enough to say we can really challenge for victories and get the FL5 and Dongfeng Honda on the top step of the podium,” he explained.