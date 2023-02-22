Johnnie Mulholland striving to be in class of his own in British Rally Championship

Motorsport

Johnnie Mulholland can't wait to get his British Rally Championship campaign under way

Johnnie Mulholland is excited to get going in the British Rally Championship's new Rally3 class

Antrim’s Johnnie Mulholland believes the new Rally3 class introduced in time for the start of this year’s Motorsport UK British Rally Championship campaign is going to prove a “real highlight” for followers of the series.

After finishing runner-up in the Junior BRC last season alongside Eoin Treacy aboard a front-wheel-drive Rally4 version of Ford’s Fiesta, Mulholland is switching to an all-wheel-drive Rally3 version for 2023.

Son of the late John Mulholland, the 25-year-old former British Academy Trophy title winner is set to hand the M-Sport developed supermini its competitive debut on UK soil at next month’s Malcolm Wilson Rally in Carlisle.

Confidence ahead of the seven-round campaign is high, with Mulholland aiming to build on the class victory he enjoyed on the Cambrian Rally last October following the quick-fire retirement of Fraser Anderson and Shane Byrne due to engine trouble and Ioan Lloyd and Sion Williams when their car broke a driveshaft.

“I’m always excited for the start of a new season, but this one is different,” said Mulholland.

“A new rally to begin with, a new car and a new driving style — I honestly cannot wait to see what we can do with it.

“This will be my fourth year in the British Rally Championship and with that the fourth different class and car. It’s a testament to the Championship, the progression it offers and the different challenges it brings.

“I think the move to four-wheel-drive through the Rally3 class will be a real highlight for the British Rally Championship and it is a class that I can only see getting more popular as time goes on. I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people, and I hope it does,” he added.

Given the Fiesta Rally3’s raw stats and technological arsenal, it is expected not to be too far behind the more powerful Rally2 cars that take pride of place in the main BRC1 field.

Maciej Woda — the Managing Director of M-Sport Poland and the individual responsible for overseeing the design and build of the Fiesta Rally3 — believes it will fast-track Mulholland’s progression as a driver in the mixed surface competition.

“I’m pleased to see Johnnie progress from the Fiesta Rally4 to the Fiesta Rally3, and I am sure he will be able to establish a stable development curve as he gets to grips with four-wheel-drive machinery this year off the back of a successful year in Junior British Rally Championship in 2022,” said Woda.