Jonathan Greer hoping Kirkistown win can tee up three-in-a-row bid

Triple champion Jonathan Greer heads a strong entry for the opening round of the McGrady Insurance Northern Ireland Rally Championship, which gets under way in County Down tomorrow.

The Carryduff man won the single venue event 12 months ago in Citroen Racing machinery and says a similar performance would give him the incentive he needs to defend his drivers’ crown.

Greer has lifted the Northern Ireland title for the last two seasons and has the opportunity to become only the fourth person in the history of the national competition to clinch it three times in a row.

In the build-up to Kirkistown, Greer tackled the Galway International Rally at the start of the month and ended the two-day event with Niall Burns fourth overall thanks to a late charge on the very last stage. That came in spite of him struggling to gel with his French supermini because it is running a new suspension component for 2023.

“I am going to take it rally by rally once again this year but it would be great to defend the title,” he said. “However, if that is going to happen, I think we would need a good result at Kirkistown.

“We struggled to get on the pace in Galway and have yet to really get comfortable with the car, so if we podium at the opening round, I would consider that a strong start to the Championship.

“Beyond Kirkistown, I would say I will go to the Bishopscourt Stages as it is run by my local club, it is one I always like to support if I can, and then we can see how we stand after that points-wise.

“There is always a strong entry for the Northern Ireland Championship, so I expect the same again this year, and having a few previous champions there makes it even more competitive.”

Also appearing on the entry list is 2019 champion Stephen Wright (Ford Fiesta R5) and former Irish Tarmac Championship front-runner Darren Gass (Citroen C3 Rally2), Joseph McGonigle and Aaron McLaughlin in a brace of Ford Fiestas, and eight-time champion Derek McGarrity, who is switching back to Volkswagen’s in vogue Polo GTI R5.

Sponsored by Eurocables Belfast and promoted by North Armagh Motor Club, the Kirkistown Stages Rally comprises six special stages, with the first going live at 9.15am and the overall winner due to cross the finish ramp around 4.30pm.

“There is always a lot of buzz surrounding the opening round of the Championship and Kirkistown is always a well-supported event, so it is great to be a part of it,” said Eurocables’ Managing Director, Shane Braniff.

Eurocables Kirkistown Stages Rally – Top 10 seeds

1.Jonny Greer/Brian Crawford (Citroen C3 Rally2)

2.Stephen Wright/Ger Conway (Ford Fiesta R5)

3. Derek McGarrity/Graham Henderson (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)

4.Darren Gass/Sam Hutchinson (Citroen C3 Rally2)

5. Aaron McLaughlin/Darren Curran (Ford Fiesta R5)

6. Joseph McGonigle/Ciaran Geaney (Ford Fiesta Rally2)

7.Stuart Biggerstaff/Anthony Nestor (Ford Fiesta R5)

8.Gareth Sayers/Gareth Gilchrist (Ford Fiesta Rally2)

9.Niall Henry/Barney Mitchell (Ford Fiesta R5)

10.Kieron Graffin/Amy Graffin (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)