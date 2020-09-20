Jonathan Rea dedicates race victory to late grandfather as sixth World Superbike title comes closer

Jonathan Rea of Ireland and Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK leads the field during the Superbike race 2 during the WorldSBK Spanish Round - Race 2 at Circuito de Jerez on August 02, 2020 in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

It wasn’t an all-conquering weekend for five-time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea at the sixth round of eight at the Montmelo Circuit, near Barcelona, over the weekend. But crucially he increased his championship lead to 51 points with six races remaining.

Over the three races Rea won the Saturday opener, then finished second in a dramatic Superpole race on Sunday before taking fourth in the final race of the weekend, meaning he now has two feature race wins in hand over his main championship rival, Scott Redding, who struggled with his Ducati to second, eighth and sixth position finishes.

After managing the opening 20-lap race from the front and setting a new lap record on lap two, Rea took the chequered flag two and a half seconds clear of Redding saying: “I had a lot of motivation to win that race. It is my team’s home race and Ana Carrasco could not be here for Supersport 300, recovering from an injury – and also for my grandfather John as it is the 27th anniversary of his death today. I used these to give me the power in the race to never rest and never give up. Literally, our workshops are located just behind the main grandstand and I’m super-happy to win the race for my team and me.”

There was chaos early in the 10-lap Superpole race when Alvaro Bautista went into the lead only to high side from his Honda, with Rea hitting the machine, allowing Michael van der Mark to take an unassailable lead on his Yamaha for his first win of 2020.

The Templepatrick rider said: “Alvaro had a huge crash in turn four. I hit his bike and thought I was down, but miraculously stayed upright. Someone was looking after me there.”

Rea made the best of a bad job by regrouping and finishing second, adding another seven points to his lead as he chases a record sixth successive championship after Redding took a gamble on a different rear tyre than the rest of the field that backfired as he finished eighth.

The second 20-lap feature race saw Rea blocked in as the pack raced into turn one for the first time and he was sixth at end of lap one with Redding just in front of him.

By half distance Rea was fourth getting past Rinaldi on the inside at turn one, but the young Italian was not giving in and repassed Rea only to retire with machine problems four laps from the end while Redding fell back, well off the pace.

In the end Rea finished fourth, over five seconds behind winner Davies, van der Mark and Gerloff who was taking his first ever WSBK podium.

Rea said: “I just didn’t have it in the final race. I had a lot of vibration in the brakes. Then the tyre grip level started to drop. The target here was to increase our championship lead and I think we managed quite well.”

It was a good weekend for Toome’s Eugene Laverty and his BMW team despite tyre vibration problems, front and rear, emerging with two 11’s and a seventh.