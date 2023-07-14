Jonathan Rea is desperate to end his long wait for his next World Superbike win

Jonathan Rea has won more World Superbike races than any other rider in history but the six-time champion is coveting a return to the top step more than ever after a long winless streak.

The 36-year-old has faced a challenging first half of the 2023 season on his factory Kawasaki, but Rea retains full faith in his team and is optimistic they can ‘weather the storm’.

His last success – a remarkable 118th victory – was attained at the final round of the 2022 championship at Phillip Island in Australia last November, while Rea has only finished on the podium six times in six rounds this year.

He is currently in a fight for third in the standings with Pata Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli, with Rea 12 points behind the Italian going into Saturday’s first race (13:00 BST) at Imola in Italy at the seventh round of the championship.

Spain’s Alvaro Bautista, the reigning champion, has dominated this year, winning 16 of the 18 races held to date. He leads Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) – the only other winner with two wins to his name – by 93 points at the mid-way point of the campaign.

Rea, who won the title an unprecedented six times in successive years from 2015 to 2020, is 194 points behind the all-conquering combination of Bautista and the Ducati V4, but he target is to win again before the season ends in October.

“When I look back over the season so far, it’s been very challenging,” Rea said. “Times have changed from where we’ve been winning every weekend.

“The biggest thing we’re missing is development. Fundamentally, our bike’s been the same for many years and we’re a little bit of a victim of our own success.

“When you’re winning for many years, there’s not much reason to improve. I think Ducati came with their bike in 2019, it was the first shotgun effect that this is the new level,” said Rea, whose current contract with Kawasaki runs until the end of 2024.

“Other manufacturers have started coming with new bikes and making huge improvements. We’re making small changes but now we need a big step.

“World Superbike is at a very high level. We need to work hard to find that level again. We were there once.

“I’ve great people around me. Trust the process and weather the storm. Hopefully we can come out and challenge for wins.”

Rea has a strong record at Imola, which returns to the calendar this year for the first time since 2019.

The Ulster rider halted Bautista’s unbeaten 11-race run at the Italian venue four years ago and Rea will be doing all he can to seal his 119th career WSBK success this weekend.

Yesterday, he was seventh fastest on the combined times in opening practice, setting his best lap in the morning session.

Rea crashed out unhurt in the afternoon at the final chicane, bringing out the red flags.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Auruba.it Ducati) topped the times by 0.151s from Rea’s Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes, with Garrett Gerloff third quickest on the Bonovo Action BMW.

Razgatlioglu was sixth quickest ahead of Rea, with Bautista eighth on day one overall ahead of qualifying this morning.

On Sunday, the Superpole race is at 10:00 BST with race two at 13:00 BST.

Meanwhile, the Ulster Superbike Championship resumes this weekend with the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

Championship leader Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Kawasaki) will be aiming to increase his advantage at the top at round five of the series, when his opposition includes Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW), Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) and McAdoo Racing’s Korie McGreevy.

The Mid-Antrim Club’s two-day meeting includes a full programme of races on Saturday, with practice from 9:15am.

The feature Neil Robinson Superbike and Donny Robinson Supersport races will take place on Sunday, with racing scheduled to begin at 9.30am.

Weekend admission is £25 or £15 each day.