Josh McErlean and William Creighton to fulfil dreams at the Monte-Carlo

Motorsport

Josh McErlean admits driving in the Monte-Carlo Rally will be different to anything he had done before

Two of Northern Ireland’s top young motoring talents are getting the chance to pit themselves against one of the most iconic World Rally Championship events.

With backing from Motorsport Ireland, Kilrea’s Josh McErlean and Moira’s William Creighton have both entered Rallye Monte-Carlo, which takes place from January 19th to 21st.

McErlean is tackling the Monaco-based season opener in a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 alongside John Rowan – his newly-appointed co-driver for 2023 – while Creighton continues his association with Liam Regan.

Widely regarded as one of the most challenging of all World Rally Championship events due to the changeable road conditions that make tyre choice a real lottery, both crews can look forward to seventeen special stages totalling over 200-miles on roads that weave their way through the Alpes-Maritimes.

McErlean says he is going to fulfil a childhood dream in the new year but admits he will have to call upon all the WRC2 experience he has gleaned from this campaign if he is to make it to the finish.

“It is such a different prospect to anything I have done before and with such jeopardy in terms of stage conditions and weather, there is a huge amount of preparation that needs to be done ahead of the event to help us cope with that when it comes,” said the 23-year-old.

“I am delighted to team up with John as we already have a good working relationship both in and out of the car. Monte Carlo is one of those events where teamwork is vital, and having the support of the Academy and PCRS Rallysport is reassuring.

“I have no doubt this rally will be as demanding as it gets – but we will leave no stone unturned in our preparations and use our head to start 2023 with a strong result,” he added.

In comparison, Creighton is a relative newcomer to WRC2, his only appearance in the World Rally Championship’s main support series coming on October’s Rally de España.

That outing was the 24-year-old’s reward for clinching the Junior British Rally Championship crown in 2021.

“I am in no doubt whatsoever that Rallye Monte-Carlo will be the most arduous and unpredictable event I’ve ever contested, but it’s one that I have always wanted to compete on,” said Creighton.

“The stages themselves are amazing, but when you add in the sub-zero temperatures, snow, ice, and everything else, you have to call on everything you have to call on everything you have ever learnt to even make it to the end of the stage.

“I really didn’t think anything could top my WRC Spain prize drive, but to have the opportunity to be heading to the most famous rally in the world in a Rally2 car, it is the stuff dreams are made of,” he added.