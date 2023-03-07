Josh McErlean is determined to repay Hyundai’s faith

The boss of Hyundai Motorsport’s Customer Racing division is predicting another big season for Josh McErlean after he was named in the manufacturer’s Junior Driver Programme for a third consecutive year.

McErlean safeguarded his spot in the programme following a successful 2022 campaign, with a stage win on Rallye de Portugal’s ‘Porto — Foz’ Super Special Stage last May and a Junior class podium at Rally Estonia two months later the stand-out moments.

Selectors were also impressed by the 23-year-old’s approach to rallying both inside and outside the car on events, and the potential the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member has shown on snow, gravel and asphalt at the wheel of his Hyundai I20 N Rally2 car.

Over the next 10 months, the Kilrea-based driver will receive financial support on top of access to Hyundai Motorsport’s top engineers and on-event assistance from its Parts Support division.

McErlean is keen to make the very most of being part of the Junior Driver Programme, particularly from the testing side as another busy schedule lies in store for him in 2023.

This includes regular appearances in WRC2 — the World Rally Championship’s main support series — and outings in the FIA European Rally Championship.

“It’s great to be a Junior Driver for the season ahead — I’m very grateful to Hyundai for their trust,” he said. “They have put a lot of support into my career and yet again they have shown they want to help, so I have to make the most of the opportunity and use the benefits there are wisely.

“Every little thing in this sport means a lot and this news is great as we look ahead to the opening round of the European Rally Championship in Portugal.

“The year ahead is ultimately about progressing up the ladder and to be honest I don’t think there is any other programme in the world of rallying you would want to be a part of right now.”

Andrea Cisotti, Hyundai Motorsport’s Customer Racing Manager, said encouraging and supporting young talent like McErlean was an important part of his role.

“It has been a pleasure to watch Josh’s progress as part of our Customer Racing Junior Driver initiative in the past few years,” said Cisotti. “As he has gained experience with the i20 R5 and then the i20 N Rally2, he has clearly improved — as shown in his performances in WRC2.

“With the extra support we can provide him as a Junior Driver, alongside his work with the team and the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, I am sure that 2023 can be another strong year for him.”

The Junior Driver Programme quartet is completed by Paraguayan Fabrizio Zaldivar, Spaniard Oscar Palomo and Luxembourg’s Charles Munster.