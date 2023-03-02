Josh McErlean: Rally Serras de Fafe trip can do wonders for my development

Josh McErlean is focusing on the World Rally WRC2 support series, but will head to Portugal for a round of the European Rally Championship — © Timo Anis Photography OÜ (www.t

Kilrea’s Josh McErlean regards next weekend’s Rally Serras de Fafe in Portugal as an opportunity to help with his ongoing development as a Rally2 driver.

For this season, with the support of Motorsport Ireland’s Rally Academy, the 23-year-old is making the World Rally Championship’s WRC2 support series his No.1 priority.

However, in an effort to strengthen his understanding of Hyundai Motorsport’s all-new I20 N Rally2 car, his name has been put forward for the loose surface event with stand-in co-driver Brian Hoy.

Regarded as a suitable precursor to his next World Rally Championship outing at May’s Rally Portugal, it will only be McErlean’s second appearance of 2023 following January’s Rallye Monte-Carlo.

“I am really excited to be heading to Fafe and joining the European Rally Championship at the first round with Motorsport Ireland’s Rally Academy,” said the former Billy Coleman Award winner.

“Kicking off our season with my debut at Rallye Monte-Carlo in WRC2 was a fantastic experience for me, but our attentions now turn to gravel. Portugal offers the opportunity to get more seat time under our belt while obtaining further experience on some well-known World Rally Championship stages.

“The European Rally Championship is a fantastic competition that attracts some rapid, world-class drivers with national home heroes, so that challenge is good for my development.”

What should prove advantageous to McErlean is familiarity of the country’s gravel roads and dust tracks having contested four events there aboard Hyundai machinery in recent times.

“I’m concentrating on a World Rally Championship programme this year,” he said. “But as a team we want to keep progressing and increase the pace and the European Rally Championship is the perfect format for this.

“Motorsport Ireland is putting a lot of resources into the event so we want to have a solid rally, get the kilometres in and keep progressing.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge and to getting back onto the gravel in Hyundai’s I20 N Rally2. I hope it’s a strong event for me and Brian.”

Other drivers from Northern Ireland set to tackle the first round of the FIA European Rally Championship include fellow Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member Patrick O’Brien in his family-run Skoda Fabia R5 and Kesh’s Jon Armstrong in an M-Sport Poland-backed Ford Fiesta Rally3.