Josh McErlean withdraws from Croatia Rally as mark of respect for late Craig Breen

Josh McErlean has withdrawn his entry for this weekend’s Croatia Rally as a mark of respect to Craig Breen – a decision he took after discussing the matter at length with his friends and family.

The 23-year-old from Kilrea in Co Londonderry said it would have been “incredibly difficult” to push ahead with his preparations and also cast doubt over his frame of mind.

McErlean and team-mate John Rowan were due to reconvene their WRC2 campaign in the Baltic State but have now decided to pull out after Breen lost his life in a pre-event testing accident.

It has since emerged McErlean had been asked along to last Thursday’s exercise by Breen given his connections to Hyundai Motorsport as he currently drives one of their new i20 N Rally2 cars.

Their paths also often crossed through the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, while Rowan was a key part of Breen’s support team throughout last season when he led the line at M-Sport Ford.

“Following the tragic loss of Craig Breen last week, the team has decided not to contest WRC Rally Croatia 2023,” said McErlean. “We deliberated long and hard before reaching our decision.

“At this level of the sport, we need to be 100 per cent committed and this would have been incredibly difficult given the extremely close relationship that both John Rowan and I had developed with Craig and James Fulton over the past few years.

“I attended the Hyundai pre-event test in Croatia last week at Craig’s invitation. It turned out to be a very difficult few days – but I was glad to be there to support Fuzzy through these terribly tough times.

“I would love to go out this weekend and do what Craig would have wanted, but instead we have been at home, giving Craig the send-off he deserves and to fully reset.

“We will be back soon to keep the flag flying high. Thank you to everyone for your support,” he added.

Whilst McErlean is sitting out the Croatia Rally – which gets underway on Friday morning – fellow Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy members William Creighton, Patrick O’Brien and Eamonn Kelly will still compete.

In Breen’s memory, the two points-scoring cars piloted by Hyundai Motorsport’s Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi will run a special livery that celebrates the 33-year-old’s love of motorsport and his proud Irish heritage.

42 – Breen’s door number – is also being retired until the end of the year following an agreement between World Rally Championship and FIA bosses.