Josh Moffett carries slender lead into the second day of Donegal Rally

Reigning Donegal international Rally champions Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes will carry a slender 4.9 second lead going into the penultimate leg of the event which resumes this morning (9.18am).

They are locked in an intense battle for top honours at Ireland’s sole remaining three-day meeting with Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan – their main Irish Tarmac Championship title rivals.

“Everything is going well so far and we are both enjoying ourselves,” explained Moffett. “We will look to push on if we can tomorrow and just do more of the same and see where that takes us.

“To be honest, we probably didn’t expect to be leading at the end of day one because we are trying to focus on the bigger picture which is three long days of competition, but I am happy enough.”

Moffett, in a Hyundai i20 R5, was quickest out of the blocks and his commitment over some back-breaking jumps and bumps was rewarded with a lead that, at one point, equalled 11.3 seconds.

He did have his moments and the same applied to Devine who had to stick his neck on the line to prevent Moffett from running away with top spot.

It paid off despite the handbrake on his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 not functioning properly and the Claudy man escaping a heart-stopping moment over a crest which ended with him skirting the side of a ditch with millimetres to spare.

The gap to Devine and the newer Hyundai i20 N Rally2 of third-placed Sam Moffett is 24.8 seconds meaning the former can start Saturday focussed on what is ahead of him. However, as a former winner of Donegal, Sam knows there are plenty of miles left to reel in Devine and deny him crucial Championship points.

Making the most of the new up-grades that arrived for his Ford Fiesta Rally2 at the start of the week is Garry Jennings, although his pace was halted by a two-wheel moment on stage three and too soft a tyre compound for the afternoon loop of Friday’s stages.

There was also drama for Desi Henry in fifth when a pin that is required to secure the bonnet of his Citroen C3 Rally2 in place broke after a heavy landing.

In the hotly-contested modified section, Kevin Gallagher’s lightweight Darrian T90 GTR currently holds the initiative over the Toyota Corolla Twin Cam of Kevin Eves by 10.3 seconds after six tests. Pre-rally favourites David Bogie and Daniel McKenna both encountered trouble with their Ford Escort Mk2s late on.

Today, the closed-road event – which relocates an hour north from Donegal town to Letterkenny for both the Saturday and Sunday legs – will see crews take on Garrygort, Carnhill and Knockalla.