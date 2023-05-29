Josh Moffett glad he went on the attack in Cavan Stages Rally victory

Josh Moffett’s “all or nothing” approach paid dividends yesterday as he came out top in a tense final stage showdown to win the Cavan Stages Rally from Callum Devine.

Moffett recorded the quickest time to secure top spot on the third round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship and, with it, maximum points.

The defending champion had shared the lead of the asphalt event with Devine, who was making his debut in the Breffni County and did well to work his way back into victory contention after struggling initially.

Stiffening up the ride of his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 at first service, combined with a complete loss of power for Moffett’s Hyundai i20 R5 on stage four followed by a spin on the next speed test, took Devine to the top of the leaderboard.

Moffett would not be denied, however, as he managed to discover a little extra time when it mattered most.

“We won it by 1.8 seconds in the end having trailed Callum by 0.3 seconds going into the last stage, so it was ‘all or nothing’,” said Moffett. “We went for it and thankfully it paid off for us.

“On the start line both Andy [Hayes, co-driver] and I said, ‘We just need to concentrate in here and go for it’. It is a great outcome and we are over the moon to have won.”