Josh Moffett is targeting perfection in bid for back-to-back Donegal Rally victories

Josh Moffett believes that he needs to pull three faultless days of driving out of the hat in order to stand any chance of securing a second consecutive victory at the Donegal International Rally.

Moffett and Andy Hayes are the number one seeds in their Michelin-shod Hyundai i20 R5 for the closed-road marathon, which starts from Donegal town centre this morning and concludes on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of round five of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, Moffett heads the standings on 68 points — six up on Callum Devine, who has triumphed on each of the last two events with Noel O’Sullivan. Meirion Evans, winner of the season-opening Galway International Rally, is provisionally third on 48 points and Robert Barrable fourth on 44.5.

While Moffett is relishing the competition that lies in store, he is keen to start very much on the front foot. Last year, he finally got his hands on the Jim Kennedy Perpetual Trophy to keep it in the Moffett household — but the 46 seconds he won by did not tell the entire story and he is keen to avoid a repeat.

“We had a lot luck on our side — many things came down in our favour last year, especially after we made the wrong tyre call on the Friday — so we cannot afford to rely on that again,” said Moffett.

“I know this year at Donegal is going to be different again because Callum [Devine] is going to up his pace and Matt [Edwards] will be going equally as hard to win. In fact, anyone in the top 10 is capable of punching in a fastest stage time at any moment, so a perfect rally will be required if I am to win there again.

“Anything could hurt your chances, from an overshoot to a puncture, so as well as being fast, it is also a finisher’s rally. If you want to be in with a chance of winning, you need to get to the end.”

Despite Moffett’s Korean supermini being less advanced than that of his rivals, with upgrades no longer being developed for it, the reigning Tarmac champion still feels he is in a stronger position compared to June 2022.

“I have learnt so much about the car so we start Donegal with something better,” he explained.

“We have been constantly trying to tweak and improve things on the car.

“For me, working on the dampers and the suspension has been the area I know we can get more out of. The more grip there is, the faster I can go around corners because in Donegal there are lots of them!

“Last year, we didn’t get the win easy and I prefer it like that because you appreciate the end result more. Against such top competition, it definitely makes the whole thing sweeter.”

While Donegal is familiar territory to Moffett and many of the other top 10 seeds, this will only be the second time Welshman Edwards has faced it after piecing a late deal together, 12 months on from his horror crash with Dave Moynihan that left them both in Letterkenny Hospital.

Prior to their fifth-gear accident on the final leg’s antepenultimate stage, the pair — who had never sat alongside one another prior to the rally — had moved to the top of the timesheets.

For his latest attempt, Edwards has decided to resort to a Volkswagen Polo R5 — the car that carried him to a record third consecutive British Championship title in 2021.

“Going back to the Polo, it is a bit more of a known quantity to what we were in last year with the Citroen C3 Rally2, so hopefully that will help, and with there being new stages on the Friday, that should level it out a bit,” said Edwards.

“I am looking forward to getting back out and competing.”

Donegal Rally Entry Top 10: 1 Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5)2 Callum Devine/Noel O’Sullivan (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5); 3 Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5); 4 Sam Moffett/Keith Moriarty (Hyundai i20 N Rally2); 5 Matt Edwards/David Moynihan (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5); 6 Robert Barrable/Gordon Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2); 7 Garry Jennings/Rory Kennedy (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 8 Jonathan Greer/Niall Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2); 9 Desi Henry/Paddy Robinson (Citroen C3 Rally2); 10 Declan Boyle/Patrick Walsh (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5).