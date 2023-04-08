Last year’s Circuit of Ireland setback is behind me, insists Josh Moffett

Josh Moffett insists he does not have a score to settle in Saturday’s Milburn Concrete Circuit of Ireland Rally despite a rule debacle marring last year’s fixture and having a big say in the destination of the Challenge Trophy.

Moffett and Andy Hayes thought they had a healthy lead going into the final loop of stages only for officials to scrap the bogey rule and put Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble firmly in the mix.

The bogey mechanism applies to Motorsport UK events and takes effect when a crew completes a stage at an average speed above 70mph. However, when organisers were informed late on that it did not apply because the event was running to FIA rules, it helped to create a grandstand finish.

Before the decision was taken, the two crews were separated by only 5.3 seconds after 105.71-miles – but once it was applied Moffett’s advantage was trimmed to just two tenths of a second.

With the longest test of the rally – the 14 miles of ‘Cairncastle Three’ – still to be played out, Fisher seized his opportunity and blasted over it almost a second-a-mile quicker to take his first Circuit of Ireland victory by nearly 12 seconds and join his late uncle Bertie Fisher on the rally winners’ list.

Twelve months on and Moffett – who is the No.1 seed for the Easter classic in his Hyundai i20 R5 as Fisher is not returning to defend his crown – insists the disappointment has long since passed.

“To be honest, I have put what happened to bed a long time ago,” explained Moffett, who heads north fresh from triumphing on the Circuit of Kerry last Sunday by just 6.5 seconds.

“It is in the past and I am the kind of person who can get over setbacks like that quite quickly, so it doesn’t really annoy me.

“Obviously, the aim is to go and win the rally and if I do, that’s exactly what it would be – another win. The aim is the same every time I go out, but all of the other guys have the same idea as me.”

Moffett arrives in Cookstown as the leader of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship having finished second on the season-opening Galway International and first overall on last month’s West Cork Rally. Ahead of round three, his buffer over the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 of Welshman Meirion Evans is four points.

Josh’s older brother Sam is currently a distant third on 21 points, followed by Carryduff’s Jonathan Greer and Claudy’s Callum Devine who are provisionally tied for fourth spot on 20 points apiece.

“Yes, definitely,” said Moffett when asked if he would have taken those results had they been offered to him before the start of the season. “Galway and West Cork were tough, so we have to be happy.

“I think if we want to win the Circuit then we need everything to be faultless, from our preparation to our tyre choice. The competition was tough in West Cork and we really had to up our game and I expect the same again,” he added. “It is never easy – but we are always up for the challenge.”

Circuit of Ireland itinerary

Start ramp – 9am

SS1 (Wolfs Hill 1) – 9.23am

SS2 (Mucker 1) – 9.57am

Service – 10.40am

SS3 The Hollow 1) – 11.29am

SS4 (Shanmaghry 1) – 12.11pm

SS5 (Wolfs Hill 2) – 1.42pm

SS6 (Mucker 2) – 2.16pm

Service – 2.59pm

SS7 (The Hollow 2) – 3.48pm

SS8 (Shanmaghry 2) – 4.30pm

Finish ramp– 5pm

Circuit of Ireland – Top 10 seeds

1. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5)

2. Merion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (Volkswagen Pol GTI R5)

3. Callum Devine/Noel O’Sullivan (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)

4. Jonathan Greer/Niall Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2)

5. Sam Moffett/Keith Moriarty (Hyundai i20 N Rally2)

6. Cathan McCourt/Liam Moynihan (Citroen C3 Rally2)

7. Desi Henry/Paddy Robinson (Citroen C3 Rally2)

8. Robert Barrable/Gordon Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2)

9. Garry Jennings/Rory Kennedy (Ford Fiesta R5)

10. Declan Boyle/Patrick Walsh (Citroen C3 Rally2)