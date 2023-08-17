Meirion Evans not letting title dreams distract from Ulster Rally challenge

Meirion Evans says the first job on his to-do list at this weekend’s Modern Tyres Ulster Rally is to make it back-to-back triumphs and let the Irish Tarmac Championship title battle take care of itself.

With points-and-a-half up for grabs on the final round of the cross-border series, it means Evans is one of three drivers who stand a mathematical chance of celebrating the title on Saturday night.

Standing between him and those celebrations is the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 of defending champion Josh Moffett, and the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 of current leader Callum Devine — the winner of the previous four rounds.

With the dropped score rule applied, Devine’s total equals 95, with Moffett’s weighing in at 81 and Evans’ — who was victorious at the season-opening Galway International Rally — the very same.

The difference could have been closer had the Welshman’s title charge not suffered an unexpected setback on the Cork ‘20’ International Rally. Just 2.7 seconds separated leader Devine and Evans with one stage remaining but the battle royale never ever materialised due to it being red-flagged.

“I’m not really thinking about the Championship picture,” said Evans. “If something happens that opens up the door, so be it, but until that happens, we’ll drive our own rally and see where that takes us. After Cork, we’ve accepted the Championship is what it is and if it comes our way, it’ll be nice.

“The approach this weekend is the same as always, really — it is no different. We will aim to prepare as well as we can and just try to do the best job we can across the two legs. We had a good run at the Ulster Rally last year to take the win there, so we will look to do the same thing again this year.

“Right now, my main motivation is for the rally. I think we’ve given a good account of ourselves on the whole so far this year. OK, it hasn’t been perfect, but we have been fast on almost every rally.”

Evans — who is the top seed with Jonathan Jackson in his Castrol-liveried Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 — is hoping his experience of those stages that are unchanged for the 46th instalment of the Ulster Rally will work in his favour, especially as Devine took the decision to give it a miss 12 months ago.

“It might be a small advantage for us,” he said. “Josh drove the whole rally at a very reduced pace last year to make sure of the title, but we had a pretty good run for our first Irish Tarmac victory.”

Over a third of the Ulster Rally’s competitive mileage this weekend is all-new as Wayne Turkington, in his role as Clerk of the Course, wants to increase the challenge for crews. The Friday element is entirely different to last August and will consist of one special stage in the Rostrevor area and a second on the outskirts of Banbridge, with the repeat of these played out as light levels dwindle.

Saturday is the longest of the two days for competitors, both in terms of time and distance. Dotted between Armagh and the host city of Newry, six more speed tests weighing in at 65-miles await.

Top seeds – Modern Tyres Ulster Rally

1 Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5), 2 Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (Ford Fiesta Rally2), 3 Callum Devine/Noel O’Sullivan (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5), 4 Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 N Rally2), 5 Jonathan Greer/Niall Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2), 6 Robert Barrable/Gordon Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2), 7 Cathan McCourt/TBA (Ford Fiesta Rally2), 8 Desi Henry/Paddy Robinson (Citroen C3 Rally2), 9 Euan Thorburn/Keir Beaton (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5), 10 James Ford/Neil Shanks (Citroen C3 Rally2).