Memorial to ‘king of the roads’ Joey Dunlop vandalised in Estonia

The Joey Dunlop memorial in Tallin which was vandalised. Pictures from the Joey Dunlop Mälestussõit Tallinn Facebook page.

The Joey Dunlop memorial in Tallin which was vandalised. Pictures from the Joey Dunlop Mälestussõit Tallinn Facebook page.

The monument in the Estonian capital of Tallinn contains a cross and an inscription saying Joey Dunlop 1952-2000.

Ballymoney man, Dunlop, who is considered one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time, died in 2000 when competing in Tallinn.

The BBC reports that tributes and memorabilia have gone missing from the site of his death.

Allan Amelijusenko, organiser of the Joey Dunlop memorial ride, told the BBC: "The memorial itself is untouched, but the personal things that make this a holy ground have been vandalised. "We contacted the police and hopefully we will find the person who done this. We might not find them but we are doing our best.

Amelijusenko added he has met with local government officials to discuss how to make the memorial more informative, accessible and secure in the future to protect Dunlop's legacy.

He could not understand why someone would carry out such an act and is hopeful that some of the items can be recovered.

"Everyone is pretty angry, devastated actually. Everyone is wondering why somebody would do this," he told the BBC.

"As we have deep snow in Estonia right now, those things might be under the snow close to that area so we are crossing our fingers and trying to keep the hope up that if the snow goes, we will have a search party around this place and find most of it, some of it or even find some clues.

"Some things there had some money value so things might turn up on the internet so we did an announcement, showed the pictures before and after, so if you see any of the stuff on the internet then please contact your community or let us know."

William Joseph Dunlop, born at Culduff, near Ballymoney, has been hailed as the “king of the roads”.

His career as a motorcycle road racer is unrivalled and earned him an MBE in 1986. He inspired loyalty from a legion of fans spread over every continent.

Exhaustive humanitarian work set him apart from any sportsman of his day and for this he was awarded an OBE in 1996. The ‘King of the Roads’ was one of the most remarkable men of his generation.

Joey began racing in 1969 and within a few years had established a reputation as an exciting and talented rider. With his colleagues in the Armoy Armada he began to win trophies at circuits and road races throughout the British Isles.

When his life was tragically cut short in Estonia in 2000, he had amassed a staggering 26 TT wins at the Isle of Man and 13 at the NW200. Combined with five World Championships and over 160 other victories, his achievements may never be surpassed.

The year he died, Dunlop secured another triple win at the TT bringing his tally to 26 and, in recognition of this astonishing feat, he was presented with the Manx Sword of State.

On Sunday, July 2, 2000, Joey Dunlop was killed while racing in Estonia.

The ‘King of the Roads’ was one of the most remarkable men of his generation and his achievements will be remembered forever.