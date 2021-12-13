Michael Masi was ‘trying to do the right thing’ by allowing last lap sprint between Verstappen and Hamilton, says former Formula One star

A five-time Grand Prix winner has said that race director Michael Masi was trying to do the “right thing” during the contentious conclusion to the Formula One season on Sunday.

Max Verstappen was crowned champion after storming past rival Lewis Hamilton during the final lap of a fraught finish to the campaign’s final race in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton appeared to be charging to glory, easily holding Verstappen at bay in the closing laps, only for a crash for the Williams of Nicholas Latifi to change the course of events.

The safety car’s entrance allowed Verstappen to close the gap to the race leader and his decision to enter the pits and change to softer tyres in the end made the difference on the closing lap.

Out in front, Hamilton’s team were left in a catch 22 situation in that if they had decided to pit their man, Verstappen could have stayed out on relatively new tyres and taken the lead. When Hamilton neglected to pit on old tyres, Verstappen’s team could then make the decision to come in.

Masi was then left in the unenviable position of deciding how to conclude the race and the tightest of title chases, opting ultimately to allow a one-lap, winner-takes-all sprint with the withdrawal of the safety car.

For John Watson, who made 152 Formula One starts in the 1970s and 1980s, Masi was left with Hobson’s choice.

"First of all, it was a very unsatisfactory way to finish the finale of a wonderful season,” Watson told Radio Ulster. “Unfortunately, I've called it the imperfect storm because there were five laps remaining, there had been an incident, a safety car being deployed and there is a procedure for a safety car once it has been deployed and then when it's going to be returned to the pit-lane.

"The problem was the race director didn't want to finish this Grand Prix, with the world championship title up for grabs under a safety car. That would have handed it over directly to Lewis Hamilton. He tried to do the fair thing or the right thing and have, in effect, a last lap shoot-out.

"He also, remember, was under a great deal of pressure from the circumstances he had to deal with but not least because he has got the two respective team principals trying to talk to him at the same time.

"Whether he would have made the same decision as he made yesterday let's say mid-season, I don't know. We did have a race back in Baku earlier in the year where we had a one lap shoot-out and if you remember, Lewis Hamilton locked up and ran off the circuit.

"There is a precedent for stopping the race and then re-starting it with one lap to go. In this instance, and I don't know his rationale, he chose to do it this way."

Masi's decision was further complicated by the dilemma of whether or not to allow lapped vehicles to overtake the safety car and resume their places at the back of the field.

It’s the fact that some, but not all, lapped cars were permitted to do so, that forms the basis of Mercedes’ appeal over the result and was met with confusion from Daniel Ricciardo, who was caught behind the front two on the restart.

"At the end it was kind of weird, they said cars can’t pass, the lapped cars, then some of them did, but then I wasn’t allowed to,” he explained.

"We did a one-lap restart, I’m sitting right behind Lewis and Max, like, why am I here? I don’t know. It was very interesting."

Watson did suggest one alternative that he felt Masi could have explored.

"One option he (Masi) could have done was to red flag the race and then have everybody restart. They could have all changed tyres, put on fresh tyres,” Watson explain, although the rules only permit a red flag if competitors or officials are in ‘immediate physical danger’ and the race director believes the track cannot be negotiated safely – crucially in this case - ‘even behind the safety car’.

"Verstappen and Red Bull were very quick to bring Verstappen in and put him on to a set of the softer tyres available so that when the race got under way, Hamilton was still on the tyres he had been on for the major part of the race, Verstappen was on brand new tyres and in effect, it handed over almost a victory to Verstappen, on the assumption he could find a way past Hamilton, which he did very easily going into turn five.

"For certain, Max Verstappen is going to be around for a considerably amount of time. One does not know the length of time Lewis Hamilton is going to be around for but he has had a very long, successful career and he might decide after 22 or 23 times to go on and do other things.

"Verstappen is going to be the future and he will no doubt the multiple-time world champion."