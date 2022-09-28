Moira’s William Creighton excited for his Rally2 debut

Motorsport

Moira’s William Creighton says competing in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship for the past two seasons will stand him in good stead ahead of his Rally2 debut at Rally Spain next month.

Creighton’s appearance at the penultimate round of the FIA World Rally Championship from October 20-23 region follows his success in last season’s Junior British Rally Championship, which he won on the title-deciding Ulster Rally.

The six-figure prize is a collaboration between the British Rally Championship and Hyundai Motor Customer Racing and is intended to give the winner an opportunity to further develop their talent at the sport’s highest level against drivers from Europe and further afield in similar-spec superminis.

The 24-year-old dovetailed his JBRC commitments in 2021 with outings in the Junior World Rally Championship before returning to the latter for a second season alongside countryman Liam Regan.

“This prize really means a lot to me. It doesn’t seem that long ago that we started to compete in the Junior BRC in 2017 when we just missed out on the championship to Callum Devine,” he said.

“Now to think not that many years later, with two Junior WRC seasons under our belt, we have this amazing opportunity to compete in the second highest level of the sport with Hyundai, it is crazy.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to drive a Hyundai i20 Rally2 with the PCRS Rallysport team who will be fielding other Irish drivers on the event, so I think we will feel right at home with them,” he added.

Creighton has tackled Rally Spain before – albeit in a front-wheel-drive car – so has a fair idea of what lies in store across four legs that totals 19 special stages and 183 competitive miles.

“Whilst I have only done a few small rallies in R5 machinery, I do think that my experience in the JWRC at Rally3 level should mean the transition is not too much of a leap,” explained Creighton.

“I have always felt comfortable on asphalt and Spain is such an amazing rally to contest. Hopefully, we can get into a good rhythm, work on our pace as the rally progresses and more importantly enjoy it because these opportunities don’t come up too often and may never do again,” he added.

The initiative has helped blood other promising names, including Kilrea’s Josh McErlean – a regular in the WRC2 Junior category of the 2022 World Rally Championship – while Eamonn Kelly – the most recent winner of the Junior British Rally Championship – will get his chance to take on the best next year.

British Rally Championship manager Reece Tarren said: “It’s no secret that it is never an easy transition, so we must thank Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing, Pirelli and Reis Motorsport Insurance for their support in allowing William to have the opportunity to shine on the world’s stage.”