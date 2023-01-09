Moira’s William Creighton optimistic ahead of new FIA Junior World Rally Championship campaign

Motorsport

Moira’s William Creighton has said he is full of optimism for the upcoming FIA Junior World Rally Championship (JWRC) after confirming his return to the competition with Belfast’s Liam Regan.

2023 marks the third consecutive year the 25-year-old will start the one-make Ford Fiesta series, and the second that he’s campaigned the four-wheel-drive Rally3 version of the M-Sport-built car.

Creighton made significant gains last year by banking several quickest stages times and taking a brace of podium finishes on the iced-up roads of Rally Sweden and harsh terrain of Acropolis Rally.

Either side of these performances, he banked fifth-place results at Croatia Rally and Rally Estonia, the only blot in his copy book being a non-finish in Portugal which ended in retirement for him.

He is aiming to apply the lessons that have been learned to the five-round calendar, which is the same except for the addition of Rally Italia Sardinia. Running over the first weekend in June, the island-based event replaces Rally de Portugal and joins the schedule for the first time since 2019.

“It is extremely exciting and a huge privilege to return to the Junior World Rally Championship in 2023,” says Creighton who, before turning his attention to Sweden, has the small matter of Rallye Monte-Carlo to attend to next week. He will debut there in a Motorsport Ireland-backed Hyundai.

“It is one of the most competitive motorsport series in the world and it offers the opportunity to go head-to-head with some of the fastest junior drivers there are at the moment,” he continued. “The whole season is always ultra-close and this year I’ll have the benefit of a full campaign in the Fiesta Rally3 behind me which should stand me in good stead for a top result this time around.” The entire Junior World Rally Championship field is being announced this week, with the overall winner guaranteed a fully funded prize drive on four WRC2 rounds come 2024. These will be in a Ford Fiesta Rally2 with a test programme, free tyres and paid-for entries included in the package.

“Of course, the experience from the last two years will certainly be an advantage but I can’t take anything for granted; it is still going to be the toughest season I have done so far,” said Creighton.

“I can head into 2023 with real confidence but it is still going to be a huge challenge. I have been working very hard with the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy to prepare for what is to come and it is a real honour to have their support and represent them on the world stage again this season.”