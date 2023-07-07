Monza podium finish is the ‘bare minimum’ for Charlie Eastwood after Le Mans success

Charlie Eastwood says a top-three result in the GTE Am division with Ahmad Al-Harthy and Michael Dinan at Sunday’s Six Hours of Monza in Italy is the “bare minimum” they have to aim for.

The Oman Racing Team trio head to round five of the FIA World Endurance Championship with a renewed sense of optimism following their second-place finish at last month’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

At the 91st running of the French meeting, they delivered a sure-footed display in very changeable conditions to finish two minutes behind the No.33 class winning C8.R car run by Corvette Racing.

Despite the American marque extending its lead in the competition’s standings with a car that has a clear performance advantage over the TF Sport-run Aston Martin Vantage AMR, Eastwood, Al-Harthy and Dinan have shot up to second in GTE Am with fifty-nine points.

“Le Mans was an amazing result,” Eastwood told the Belfast Telegraph. “We had a few questions marks with Michael and Ahmad having never been there before, but they did an amazing job and had a faultless race from start to finish – we just didn’t have the performance to match Corvette.

“It was brilliant to jump up the leaderboard with Le Mans being a double-points scoring event – a result like that can really change your Championship campaign. For sure, Corvette Racing has a significant lead, and it is going to be super tricky to catch them – but we are going to try anyway.”

Monza is the antepenultimate race weekend on the FIA World Endurance Championship calendar, with only the Six Hours of Fuji (September 10) and the Eight Hours of Bahrain (November 4) to tick off after that.

“I’m hopeful for Monza. We have made great progress throughout the first four rounds of WEC and if we continue that form, we can definitely fight for wins in the last three rounds,” said Eastwood.

“The bare minimum for me would be a podium at Monza but the tricky point for us now is that we have 25 kilos of success ballast as we are second in the Championship and finished second at the last race, so around Monza with the high speeds and the long straights, that can make quite a difference.

“Having said that, a win is definitely not out of the question. I think we can go into the last three rounds knowing we can win every race. For sure, the Corvette trio are super strong, but I feel we have the legs over the rest of the field, so we are in a good place and full of confidence for Monza.”

Free Practice Three is scheduled for between 9.45am and 10.45am on Saturday followed by qualifying from 1.40pm to determine the grid for Sunday’s race which starts at 11.30am UK time.