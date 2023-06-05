My BMW’s impressive race pace can form basis for trophy bid at Spa, believes Dan Harper

Dan Harper has his eyes on silverware when the action turns to Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium at the end of the month

Dan Harper is eyeing trophy success at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa later this month after enjoying another points-scoring finish in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe at the weekend.

At the Circuit Paul Ricard 1,000Km on Saturday, Harper once again stole the show as he picked off a number of rivals in his ROWE Racing BMW M4 GT3 to sit just outside the podium places at one stage.

After six hours of competition that concluded at midnight local time, Harper and his driving mates Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen finished sixth overall having qualified down in 16th.

Despite not being able to follow up their top-three result from the previous round at Monza in Italy, the young trio currently occupy third in the Endurance Cup driver standings on 27 points – only seven behind the victorious Akkodis Mercedes-AMG squad and a further 11 shy of the second ROWE Racing-run BMW.

While Hesse is keen to understand why their German car failed to secure a higher starting number in France, Harper said outperforming rival manufacturers in such a small window was always a big ask.

“We are pretty pleased to have come away with a top-six finish from 16th on the grid,” said Hillsborough native Harper, who returns to British GT Championship action with Century Motorsport at Snetterton next weekend and then Spa-Francorchamps a fortnight later.

“We anticipated that we wouldn’t have the strongest package for qualifying, but knew that the car was one of the best on the grid in race trim – and the three of us were able to maximise that once again.

“I really enjoyed my stint in the middle of the race. I knew the strengths of the BMW over the other manufacturers and focused on using those to make some overtaking moves.”

He added: “It was great fun and I am glad I was able to get the ROWE Racing Team up a few places and into the top-six battle.

“The general race pace of the BMW is really encouraging as we look ahead to the Spa 24 Hours; we will head to Belgium confident that we can be up at the front of the field challenging for silverware.”